December 20, 2018 (JUBA)- South Sudanese government Thursday said claims of sexual attacks on more than 150 women and girls outside Bentiu in Northern Liech State are unfounded and baseless.

On 30 November, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said that some 125 women and girl under ten years were raped and beaten Rubkona County of Northern Liech State in the 10 days between 19 and 29 November 2018.

Investigations by UNMISS and other agencies increased the number to over 150 cases of rape, triggering a statement by the UN Security Council condemning the sexual violence and urging Juba to ensure that a full investigation is carried out and those responsible are held accountable.

But, the South Sudanese presidency said President Salva Kiir was briefed on Thursday about the findings of a fact-finding mission dispatched by the ministry of gender and social welfare to investigate into the attacks in Northern Liech State.

The South Sudanese Presidential Press Unit said that Gender, Child and Social Welfare Minister Awut Deng Achuil told Kiir that the rape cases reported on the media by MSF Organization Holland are "unfounded and baseless".

"There there are no facts found to verify the rape cases of 120 girls in Bentiu Northern Liech as reported by MSF organization Holland," said the presidency.

The medical humanitarian group "refused to cooperate and provide details on rape incident," further said the statement.

Last Tuesday, Human Rights Watch called for a fair and impartial investigation in accordance with the international standards ensuring the security of survivors and that there are no reprisals towards them.

"The investigation should not focus on verifying the reported numbers but on the identity of the attackers and whether the attacks were directed by or undertaken with the knowledge of senior members of any party to the conflict," further said the human rights group.

(ST)