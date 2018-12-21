Eight Sudanese killed in bread price protests



December 20, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Eight people have been killed in several Sudanese cities during the second day of protests against the rising prices of basic commodities including bread, officials said on Thursday.

Sudanese in the cities of Gadarif in the eastern part of the country, Sennar in the centre and Dongla in northern Sudan took to the street in spontaneous protests and in large numbers on Thursday morning, chanting against the regime to express their discontent over rising food and fuel prices.

In Gadarif, the protesters burnt the premises of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) and three government vehicles including a police car. Also, they clashed with anti-riot police.

On Thursday evening, El-Tayeb al-Amin Taha Gadarif Commissioner told Sudania 24 TV that six people were killed and others were wounded.

While the local government decided to impose emergency and curfew in the city.

Eyewitnesses, in addition, said the security agents in plain clothes shot on the protesters, killing two students.

Different sources explained the wave of protest in the provinces, saying that the federal government reduced the quantity of subsidized flour allocated to the states to cover the large deficit in Khartoum state. This decision led to an increase in the price of bread in the other regions.

The Sudanese government spokesperson and information minister, Bushara Juma said the police dealt peacefully with the protesters and granted their constitutional right to demonstrate their anger against the rising prices.

"However, the peaceful demonstrations deviated from their course and turned into a subversive activity targeting public institutions and properties through burning and destruction," Bushra said before to point to statements issued by opposition groups calling to topple down the regime.

In the capital of Northern State Dongola, the demonstrators set fire to the buildings of the Government Secretariat and burned them completely.

In Berber of the River Nile State, the security forces opened fire on the protesters and killed a demonstrator. The state government spokesperson confirmed his death and added that another was killed in the town of Ubaidiyah.

The protest against the soaring prices began in Atbara of the River Nile State on Wednesday as the price of a loaf of bread has increased to 3 Sudanese pounds (the official price is one pound).

Sources from Atbara said the protests continued for the second day on Thursday in spite of the ban imposed yesterday after the imposition of an emergency situation in the town.

In the capital Khartoum state where the situation remained Calm on Wednesday, there were some limited demonstrations in Khartoum city and Omdurman.

(ST)