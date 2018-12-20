 
 
 
Sudanese diplomat discusses conditions of illegal migrants in Libya

Migrants are seen at the centre of the Anti-Illegal Immigration Authority in Tripoli, Libya September 10, 2017. (Reuters Photo)
December 19, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s deputy consular in Libya has discussed with the director of the Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency (AIIA) the conditions of Sudanese migrants in Libya’s detentions centres.

The AIIA on Tuesday said it has arrested 120 Sudanese and Chadian illegal migrants at Al-Wahat area during a large inspection campaign against undocumented workers.

The deputy consular has checked on the living and health conditions at the detention centre.

Following the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s 40-year-rule in 2011, Libya has slid into chaos and has become the most important transit country for illegal migrants to Europe.

In May 2016, Khartoum proposed to establish a joint force to monitor the common borders between Sudan and Libya to curb the movement of Darfur rebels and fight against illegal migration and terror groups.

The UN migration agency (IOM) in April 2017 said it had received reports about the existence of slave markets in Libya where West African migrants are being bought and sold openly.

Also, the CNN which investigated the reports broadcasted footage of a live auction where black youths are sold to North African buyers. The reported filmed by the journalists of the international news channel showed that the migrants are sold for $400.

and human trafficking. Thousands of people from Eritrea and Ethiopia are monthly crossing the border into the Sudanese territories on their way to Europe through Libya or Egypt.

The East African nation has also forged a strategic partnership with several European countries and the EU to combat illegal migration and human trafficking.

(ST)

