 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 19 December 2018

Large protests erupt across Sudan over price hikes

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

People demonstrate in Atbara streets to protest bread shortages on 19 December 2018 ST Photo
December 19, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Popular protests have erupted Wednesday at a number of the Sudanese states against price hikes and worsening economic conditions.

In Atbara town of River Nile State in northeastern Sudan, demonstrators took to the streets to protest against deteriorating living conditions and price hikes as the price of a loaf of bread has increased to 3 Sudanese pounds (the official price is one pound).

An eyewitness, Adel Abdel-Latif told Sudan Tribune that Atbara hasn’t seen this type of organized protests since long years, pointing out that elementary, high school and college students took the streets and were joined by dozens of residents.

“The situation is very severe and the number of protestors is on the rise … All residents of Atbara are now on the streets” he said

He pointed out that the demonstrators chanted slogans such as “Peaceful, Peaceful against the Thieves”, saying the police and army didn’t interfere to disperse or arrest the protestors.

However, Abdel-Latif said some riot police officers threw tear gas on the demonstrators.

On the other hand, the headquarters of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) in Atbara was set on fire by protestors who sought to destroy the premises of the Atbara locality but the police prevented them.

Following the protests, the Ministry of Education in the River Nile State Wednesday issued a decision to suspend classes at all schools in Atbara indefinitely.

Later, the security committee has declared an emergency situation and curfew from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am in the troubled city.

Meanwhile, hundreds of residents took to the streets of Port Sudan, capital of the Red Sea State since early morning to protest against price hikes.

It is noteworthy that President Omer al-Bashir was in Port Sudan to attend the closing ceremony of a military exercise conducted by the Sudanese army.

Also, large protests have erupted in Al-Nuhood town, North Kordofan State against deteriorating living conditions and price hikes.

Following the release of the 2018 budget last January, peaceful protests erupted in a number of Sudanese states leading to the killing of a high school student in West Darfur State and detention of dozens of opposition activists across the country.

To quell anti-austerity protests in Khartoum, Sudanese security forces in September 2013 carried out a brutal crackdown on the peaceful demonstration, killing nearly two hundred protesters say human rights groups or 86 people according to government figures.

Opposition forces attribute the deteriorating living condition and economic meltdown to corruption, lack of production policies, and lack of economic reform vision following the secession of South Sudan.

Sudan lost 75% of its oil reserves after the southern part of the country became an independent nation in July 2011, denying the north billions of dollars in revenues. Oil revenue constituted more than half of Sudan’s revenue and 90% of its exports.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The AUHIP needs to revisit its modus operandi 2018-12-15 19:00:42 By Gibril Ibrahim The latest round of the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP)’s consultations with Sudanese parties in Addis Ababa (December 9 -13) ended in failure for reasons (...)

The influence of facetious leaders in South Sudan 2018-12-03 18:44:28 By Daniel Abushery Daniel It's like that old saying, "Everybody's talking about the weather, but nobody ever does anything about it:" Public consultation is essential and healthy where there are (...)

Will Khartoum peace agreement bring reform or maintain tyranny? 2018-12-01 05:41:01 By Duop Chak Wuol Known for operating with a vicious precision, his trademark is ruthlessness, and how he manoeuvres his political rivals is irrefutably effective. Salva Kiir, the man in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.