South Sudan opposition PDM calls for accountability for December 2013 atrocities



December 16, 2018 (JUBA) - The holdout People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) Sunday called for popular mobilization in South Sudan in order to hold accountable the government of President Kiir for the atrocities committed against civilians in Juba five years ago.

"PDM observes, with the deepest sadness, the December 15th 2013 atrocities of President Salva Kiir’s tribal regime against innocent Nuer civilians in Juba, triggering atrocious five years civil war," said Hakim Dario PDM leader in a statement released on the commemoration of the fifth anniversary of Juba massacre on 15 December 2013.

The opposition group which rejects the peace pact further said the revitalized agreement, in fact, rewarded "the Jieng Council of Elders (JCE) regime" and predicting that the country and its population will continue to be deprived of their right to justice and sustainable peace.

"On this 5th anniversary of Kiir’s crimes against our nascent state, PDM calls upon our people in Upper Nile, Equatoria, and Bahr al-Ghazal to lead freedom action for NADAFA of their country from tyranny, and from corruption, impunity and the rule of tribal elites," Dario said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

"Make NADAFA of Upper Nile, NADAFA of Equatoria, and NADAFA of Bahr al Ghazal, from dirt and impunity, work for the country as a whole to put the people first," he added.

Last November, the PDM called for a new National Alliance for Democracy And Freedom Action (NADAFA) saying it would be a popular tool to achieve fundamental change in South Sudan.

The opposition group calls for to establish a federal state with three regions in the Upper Nile, Equatoria, and Bahr al Ghazal, based on the territorial administration established by the colonial British power before the independence of Sudan in 1956.

(ST)