Sudanese army conducts largest-ever military drills on Red Sea

December 16, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese army said it would conduct its largest military exercise on the Red Sea coast with the participation of the major land, sea and air forces.
Sudan Armed Forces’ (SAF) Chief of General Staff Kamal Abdel-Marouf has checked on the completion of arrangements to conclude the military exercise dubbed “Nusrat Al-Haq” (defending the truth) at Fijab area on the Red Sea coast.
The closing ceremony of the manoeuvres on Wednesday will be attended by President Omer al-Bashir and a number of foreign guests.
During a visit of Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to Khartoum last July, the two countries agreed to coordinate efforts to enhance the security of the Red Sea.
Also, Sudan last week participated in a meeting of countries bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in Riyadh. The meeting discussed a Saudi initiative to establish an entity of cooperation among these nations.
(ST)
