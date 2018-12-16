 
 
 
Sunday 16 December 2018

Sudan opposition’s NUP will not dialogue alone with government: official

The SRF leadership pictured with NUP leader Sadiq al-Mahdi at a meeting held in Paris on 7 August 2014. From left: Trayo Ahmed Ali, Gibril Ibrahim, Sadiq al-Mahdi, Malik Agar, Abdel Wahid al-Nur, Meriam Sadiq al-Mahdi, al-Tom Hajo and Yasir Arman (ST)
December 15, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The National Umma Party (NUP) denied any intention to conduct a bilateral dialogue with the Sudanese government and announced the completion of preparations for the reception of its leader Sadiq al-Mahdi next Wednesday 19 December.

"The party will not enter alone into any dialogue (with the government) on the Constitution and insists on holding a national constitutional conference in which all the components of the Sudanese people will participate," said Fadlallah Barma Nasser, the party’s deputy chairman.

Sudanese presidential aide Faisal Hassan Ibrahim stated on Thursday that Sadiq al-Mahdi, during a meeting he held with him in Addis Ababa, welcomed the participation of his party in the drafting of the Constitution and elections, provided ensuring freedoms in the country.

Faisal said the Mahdi’s condition would be discussed with him after Khartoum arrived.

But the NUP deputy leader stressed the adherence of his party to its position on the elaboration of the constitution and the upcoming elections before to point out that the issues of peace and governance are the basis of the next constitution and require a national constitutional dialogue that does not isolate anyone.

Also, he noted the position of his party, which refuses to participate in the elections of 2020, unless the requirements of freedom and fairness are met.

He explained that al-Sadiq al-Mahdi has accomplished many tasks during his voluntary exile, including "prioritizing the peace agenda as a top priority, reaching out the international and regional parties concerned with the Sudanese issue, and reactivating the Sudan Call."

He pointed out that the Mahdi will resume immediately his activities upon his return by unifying the NUP’s vision towards the issues of the people and popular mobilization.

According to the party official, they reserve a special reception for al-Mahdi at the Khartoum airport. It will be followed by a procession at the gate of Abdul Qayoom in Omdurman until the dome of Imam Mahdi, where the official ceremony will take place.

He added that the celebration programme will continue on Thursday, where al-Mahdi will meet the nation’s political forces in the morning and the national figures and civil society organizations at the afternoon, followed by the media on the same today.

(ST)

Comment on this article





