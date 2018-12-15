Machar calls on South Sudanese to reconcile and build one nation

December 15, 2018 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar called on South Sudanese to start the reconciliation process in the country saying it is the first step towards building a democratic and prosperous nation.

Machar renewed his call for national reconciliation in a statement issued on the commemoration of the fifth anniversary of Juba massacre on December 15, 2013, where thousands of civilians were killed in Juba following clashes between military elements supporting President Salva Kiir and other supporting his Vice-President Machar.

"The SPLM/SPLA (IO) call s upon our people to start the process of reconciliation among themselves so that they can live in peace and harmony as one people in one nation with one social contract that shall l lead us all to build a democratic, federal and prosperous state," he said.

He further said people should now embrace the revitalized peace agreement stressing it is different from the August 2015 Agreement because it translates their will.

"It is apparent that R-ARCSS will be implemented because you the people of South Sudan have embraced it. In 2015-2016 you were not given an opportunity to express your joy about the agreement. The R-ARCSS belongs to you the people and you demonstrated this by the turn out during the celebration of the 31"October 2018 organized by President Salva Kiir and the TGONU," he said.

Machar further underscored that justice will be done once the transitional justice institutions are established as provided in the revitalized peace agreement.

"The victims who have lost their loved ones, or property shall get redressed. Indeed impunity and lawlessness shall become a practice of past and the rule of law shall prevail," he reassured.

(ST)