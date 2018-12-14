East Africa Force kicks off meeting in Khartoum



December 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The East African Standby Force (ESAF) experts on Thursday have started a three-day meeting in Khartoum.

Speaking at the opening session, Sudanese army’s Deputy Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Isam al-Mubarak, said east Africa region is facing a number of geopolitical challenges, expressing hope it could positively respond to these challenges.

He pointed out that African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) was established in order to resolve Africa’s problems and crises within the continent.

Al-Mubarak added the ESAF is among the first implementation mechanisms of the African Union (AU), calling on the experts to exert further efforts to maintain this position through developing flexible policies and fixed programs.

EASF is one of the five continent’s regional multidimensional force capabilities including military, police and civilian components consisting of 10 east African countries.

The regional organization is mandated to enhance peace and security in the volatile east African region.

The regional force was established following decisions made by the AU summit held in Ethiopia in 2004.

(ST)