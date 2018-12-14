244 Sudanese refugees return to North Darfur from Chad



December 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The government of North Darfur State said 244 refugees have returned to Tina locality from Chad.

The semi-official Sudan Media Center quoted the commissioner of Tina locality Al-Sadig Ibrahim Shargo as saying the tripartite agreement on the return of refugees is being implemented smoothly.

He pointed out that the implementation of the agreement doesn’t face any obstacles, saying 89 households including 244 refugees have recently returned to his locality from Chad.

Shargo added the returnees have been distributed to their places of residence in the state, saying they were provided with shelter, food and health services.

He pointed to increased numbers of refugees returning to Darfur’s five states from Chad, saying his locality would see the return of a large number of families during the next week.

Earlier this month, Darfur refugee commissioner Mujeeb al-Rahman Mohamed said 353 refugees have returned to West Darfur State from Chad.

Last October, Sudan’s Refugee Commission said Chad is currently hosting over 300,000 Sudanese refugees pointing out that 50% of them have expressed their desire to return to the country voluntarily.

It is noteworthy that the Sudanese refugees are residing in the eastern region of the neighbouring country not far from the border with Chad.

On 31 May 2017, Sudan, Chad and the UNHCR signed two separate tripartite agreements on the voluntary return of Sudanese refugees from Chad and Chadian refugees from Sudan.

Also, the three parties in January 2018 signed an operational plan for the repatriation of 20,000 Sudanese refugees from Chad to Darfur region during this year.

UN reports say the security situation in Darfur has largely improved but stress that the lack of infrastructures and services prevent the return of refugees and displaced persons to their areas of origin.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)