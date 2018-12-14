

December 13, 2018 (WASHINGTON) - John Bolton, U.S. National Security Advisor, Thursday, said his administration is now reviewing its assistance to South Sudan to prevent " bankrupt leaders" from continuing to commit violence.

Bolton made his remarks on South Sudan’s officials during a speech at the Heritage Foundation unveiling the Trump Administration’s New Africa Strategy, which the U.S President approved on Wednesday.

The United States is now reviewing its assistance to South Sudan to ensure that our aid does not prolong the conflict or facilitate predatory behaviour," Bolton said.

"We will not provide loans or more American resource to a South Sudanese government led by the same morally bankrupt leaders to perpetrate horrific violence and make human suffering in South Sudan," he stressed.

The United States, under the ear of President Obama, stopped its unconditional support to South Sudan which was presented in the past as a success of the American diplomacy to achieve peace in the world.

But Trump Administration is openly more critical of the South Sudanese leadership. It, also, pushed to impose targeted sanctions and imposing weapons embargo by the UN Security Council.

During his speech, Bolton cited South Sudan first when he spoke about terrorism and violent conflicts across African which are among these threats that his administration defines as a top priority in its new strategy for Africa.

"The continuing threats of terrorism and conflicts puts Americans life at risks and drains vital America resources," he stressed.

After what, he pointed out to South Sudan as a country where American resource did not help to stop violence or led to establish a stable and transparent governance or development in the region.

"Between 2014-2018, the US provided approximately 3.76 billion dollars in humanitarian aid to South Sudan and refugees in neighbouring countries," he said.

Washington in February 2018 established a weapons embargo on South Sudan and imposed targeted sanctions on several South Sudanese officials from the government and the rebel groups.

On 8 May 2018, Washington announced a comprehensive review of its assistance to the troubled country after denouncing the "inability and unwillingness" of South Sudanese leaders to end the armed conflict.

Juba, at the time, said such "negative" announcement embolden the opposition to obstruct regional efforts to end the civil war.

Bolton in his speech disclosed that his administration plans to counter the Chinese and Russian economic and political expanding influence in Africa, saying they have "predatory practices” that threaten Washington’s strategic, military and economic interests.

(ST)