South Sudan’s president discuss peace implementation with S. African deputy president

Deputy President David Mabuza (R) held a consultative meeting with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir on 12 Dec 2018 (photo SA presidency)
December 12, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Wednesday discussed the implementation of the revitalized pace agreement with the South African Deputy President David Mabuza, who is also Special Envoy to South Sudan.

Kiir arrived in Pretoria on Wednesday morning, starting a three-day work visit to South Africa. He is accompanied by Minister of Defence Kuol Manyang Juk, Minister in the Office of the President Mayiik Ayii Deng and Minister of Land, Housing and Physical Planning Ladu Gore.

The South African presidency said that the visiting president held a consultative meeting with the Deputy President at the Johnny Makhathini Diplomatic Guesthouse in Pretoria on Wednesday evening.

"The meeting discussed developments and progress towards the attainment of lasting peace and stability in South Sudan," reads the statement.

"The two leaders further discussed progress made towards the establishment of the Transitional Government of National Unity as envisioned in the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS)," added the presidency.

President Kiir will be received by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.

Last week, Deputy President Mabuza was in Kenya and Uganda for talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta and President Yoweri Museveni on the South Sudanese peace process. In October he was in Juba and Khartoum.

Sources close to the visit say President Kiir needs to mobilize regional support for the implementation of the peace agreement.

Sudan Tribune

