International community provides only 35% of refugee needs in Sudan: minister

December 8, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Minister of Interior Ahmed Bilal Osman has described the international community’s support rendered to refugees in Sudan as “poor” saying it doesn’t exceed 35% of their actual needs.

Sudanese minister Ahmed Bilal Osman (ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP/Getty Images)

Speaking on a talk show broadcasted by the state-run Radio Omdurman Friday, Osman said the host communities bear the largest burden in providing water, education, health and other services to the refugees.

He demanded the international community to bear its full responsibility towards the refugees and provide the necessary support to the host communities.

According to statistics of Sudan’s Commission of Refugees, Sudan is hosting around 2 million refugees from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Chad, Somalia, Central Africa Republic, South Sudan, Yemen and Syria.

The United Nations says Sudan hosts 110,000 Eritrean refugees, 400,000 South Sudanese refugees and more than 100,000 Syrian refugees.

In addition, some 500,000 South Sudanese who stayed in Sudan after the separation are also in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN.

(ST)