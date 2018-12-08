 
 
 
SPLM-N al-Hilu reiterates rejection of African roadmap for peace in Sudan

Amar Amun Daldoum (ST Photo)
December 7, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu (SPLM-N al-Hilu) voiced its rejection of the African Union Roadmap for Peace in Sudan and called for new plans to ensure political settlement for the political crisis in Sudan.

Amar Amun Daldoum, SPLM-N al-Hilu Secretary-General, issued a statement on Friday denouncing the parliamentarian process to amend the constitution in order to allow the election of President Omer al-Bashir for a third term.

Daldoum further slammed the communiqué of African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) meeting of 22-28 November urging "the Government of Sudan and the other Sudanese interlocutors to engage and cooperate with the (African Union High-Level Implementation) Panel in its efforts to re-energise the Roadmap process".

"In this regard, the SPLM-North maintains its adherence to its declared position on the roadmap as it is behind schedule and does not fit with the facts on the ground. So, there is a need for new arrangements," he said in a statement extended to the Sudan Tribune..

"The Movement will not participate in the planned Constitutional Dialogue because the outputs of the National Dialogue have already defined the features of this constitution and its content in advance. The SPLM will not participate in the play of the 2020 elections," he stressed.

Amar’s statements come as the AUHIP panel plans to meet the Sudan Call forces on 9 December for further discussions on the peace process and how to re-energise the Roadmap Agreement signed in Mars and August 2016.

The Sudanese government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu held informal meetings in Addis Ababa and Johannesburg from 19 to 30 October 2018. But the two parties failed to find a common ground to resume peace talks on the seven-year conflict in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

The government proposed the resumption of negotiations with the same priorities as it had been agreed in the past with the SPLM-N team: a cessation of hostilities, followed by a humanitarian agreement and then start the political discussions.

For its part, the SPLM-N al-Hilu proposed to discuss the political issues first, and once a deal is reached will start talks the humanitarian access and the security arrangements including the ceasefire.

(ST)

