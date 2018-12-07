 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 7 December 2018

Sudan’s al-Bashir to visit Ethiopia amid speculation he will meet Eritrea’s Afwerki

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudan President Omer al-Bashir meets with Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed Ali in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia on 21 Aprl 2018 (SUNA Photo)
December 7, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Saturday would travel to Addis Ababa to participate in the Ethiopian Nations, Nationalities and People’s Day celebration amid speculation that the Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki will also be there.

In January 2018, Sudan accused Eritrea of supporting rebel groups and closed the border after the deployment of thousands of troops. Four months later, Asmara accused Sudan, Ethiopia and Qatar of supporting armed opposition groups to overthrow President Isaias Afewerki’s government.

But in July, Ethiopia and Eritrea reconciled and normalized relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The participation of President Afwerki in Ethiopia’s celebration will be the first of its kind since the two countries resumed formal relations following two decades of rupture.

However, it is not certain that the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, will be able to bring al-Bashir and Afwerki together on the sidelines of the celebration.

It is noteworthy that Ahmed has launched several initiatives to give Asmara a way to come in from the cold as he mediated between Afwerki and leaders of Somalia and Djibouti.

Last September the IGAD Council of Minister said it would discuss the normalization of relations between Djibouti and Eritrea; and between Eritrea and Sudan. However, the east African bloc did not make any mention to the matter in it its statement after the meeting of 12 September.

Ethiopia is the second-most populous nation on the African continent after Nigeria with over 100 million inhabitants who are distributed among 83 nationalities.

It has decided to celebrate Nations, Nationalities and People’s Day on 9 December since 2005, to commemorate the day of the ratification of the nations’ constitution.

The day serves as an important forum for nations, nationalities and people’s to show their culture, know each other and show unity and strong solidarity for peace.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The influence of facetious leaders in South Sudan 2018-12-03 18:44:28 By Daniel Abushery Daniel It's like that old saying, "Everybody's talking about the weather, but nobody ever does anything about it:" Public consultation is essential and healthy where there are (...)

Will Khartoum peace agreement bring reform or maintain tyranny? 2018-12-01 05:41:01 By Duop Chak Wuol Known for operating with a vicious precision, his trademark is ruthlessness, and how he manoeuvres his political rivals is irrefutably effective. Salva Kiir, the man in (...)

US-Sudanese relations: moths to the fire 2018-11-25 11:07:23 By Muhammad Osman & Magdi el Gizouli The rapprochement between Sudan and the U.S. progresses with the pace of an anxious flirtation. Less than two years since it began in 2015, that (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.