TEXT: Pre-Negotiation Agreement for the Resumption of the Peace Process in Darfur

Pre-Negotiation Agreement for the Resumption of the Peace Process in Darfur

The Government of Sudan (GoS), Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM/A) and Justice and Equality Movement Sudan (JEM) (the "Parties") reaffirm their commitment to achieving a negotiated resolution and durable peace for Darfur and declare their determination to create the conditions conducive for a sustainable resolution of the conflict, as envisioned in the Roadmap Agreement (signed on 8 August 2016).

Upon signing this agreement, the Parties commit themselves to conduct a credible peace process and to resume comprehensive peace talks on the following conditions:

• The Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD) shall be considered the basis of future negotiations, on condition that all the issues that the movements deem instrumental to any sustainable and lasting peace, shall be open for negotiation towards reaching agreement(s), and that all parties agree to establish and create new and independent implementation mechanisms, and to negotiate the modalities of such mechanisms.

• The parties agree to enter into negotiations on substantive issues upon signature of this pre-negotiation agreement. Discussions on substantive issues shall be preceded by a Cessation of Hostilities agreement.

• In the course of the Cessation of Hostilities (COH) negotiations, the parties agree to address outstanding issues relevant to the COH.

• The AU-UN Joint Chief Mediator (as mandated by the UN Security Council and AU Peace and Security Council), and the Government of Qatar (as mandated by the Arab League), and the AUHIP (as mandated by the AU Peace and Security Council and as set forth in the AUHIP Roadmap Agreement) will work together to mediate the Darfur peace process with clearly defined and distinct roles and responsibilities for each.

• The Parties will request international entities - including Germany, the United States of America, United Kingdom, Norway, France, the European Union, the Arab League, and IGAD - to be observers and/or guarantors.

• Upon agreement on the principles set forth above, the Parties commit to resume talks, in Doha, commencing with establishing a framework to structure the process.

• The negotiations will be between GoS and JEM and SLM/A. Any additional parties will be allowed in with the consent of all three parties.