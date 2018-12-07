 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 7 December 2018

SPLM-IO Taban is yet part of South Sudan ruling party: Kiir

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Kiir speaks to the SPLM retreat in Lobonok on 6 December 2018 (ST Photo)
December 6, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir and leader of the ruling party disclosed Thursday that the SPLM-IO faction of his First Vice President has not been yet merged into the SPLM-IG awaiting their formal request.

Speaking during the closing session of SPLM retreat held in Lobonok of Jubek state, President Kiir explained to the conference why Vice-President Taban and other leading members in his faction were not among them during the three-day meeting.

"My colleague Taban and his other comrades, asking me every time when am I appointing them in the SPLM Political Bureau so that they are considered as full members," he said.

He added that he gave his answer on the day before his departure to Lobonok to his oil minister Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth.

"Before I left I told Ezekiel that you did not do your homework in your house because when General Taban declared the dissolution of his SPLM-IO faction, we were expecting that you would sit alone in your Political Bureau to approve the dissolution of your party and declare you are joining the SPLM," said President Kiir.

He went further to add that the procedures provide that following the dissolution of the group they write to the SPLM leader who will submit their request letter for discussion and approval by the SPLM Political Bureau.

"But now you cannot tell me you just issue a decree appointing such a number of your members into the Political Bureau," he told the silent meeting room.

"This is what I told him and I added you talk about it among yourselves and when I come back from you come and raise it in the next meeting," he concluded his speech on this matter.

On 7 May 2018, the SPLM-IO led by Taban Deng Gai announced that it officially joined the country’s ruling party (SPLM) under the overall leadership of President Salva Kiir.

"I would, therefore, like to announce on behalf of the SPLM-IO structures and the entire membership of the party, ’the dissolution of the SPLM-IO organs including Chapters and declare them to be united with the SPLM, the historic liberation party in the Republic of South Sudan," announced Taban Deng on that day.

President Kiir and his deputy James Wani Igga stressed during the opening session of the retreat on the need to restructure and rebuild a strong political organisation ahead of the upcoming elections at the end of the transitional period.

They pointed out that the party is very weak and destabilized by the internal divisions.

President Kiir said the party also has to support the return of refugees and displaced civilians to their home areas warning if they fail to support the people they should not take their support for the SPLM for guaranteed.

Vice President James Wani stressed the need to ensure the "effective transformation" of the party saying if they fail to agree on this matter during the retreat they will never transform it again.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 December 09:36, by Malakal county Simon

    It’s seems Taban Faction has decided to wait and where will this peace take us before they can joins SPLM- Kiir Faction lol!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The influence of facetious leaders in South Sudan 2018-12-03 18:44:28 By Daniel Abushery Daniel It's like that old saying, "Everybody's talking about the weather, but nobody ever does anything about it:" Public consultation is essential and healthy where there are (...)

Will Khartoum peace agreement bring reform or maintain tyranny? 2018-12-01 05:41:01 By Duop Chak Wuol Known for operating with a vicious precision, his trademark is ruthlessness, and how he manoeuvres his political rivals is irrefutably effective. Salva Kiir, the man in (...)

US-Sudanese relations: moths to the fire 2018-11-25 11:07:23 By Muhammad Osman & Magdi el Gizouli The rapprochement between Sudan and the U.S. progresses with the pace of an anxious flirtation. Less than two years since it began in 2015, that (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.