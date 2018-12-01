 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 1 December 2018

125 women raped in northern South Sudan in one week

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Residents of Bentiu Protection of Civilians site pictured on 15 February 2016 (UNMISS photo)
November 30, 2018 (JUBA) - Some 125 women and girl under ten years were raped and beaten Rubkona County of Northern Liech State in the 10 days between 19 and 29 November 2018, said Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) on Friday.

“Women and young girls have been coming to the MSF clinic in Bentiu en masse over the past week after surviving horrific episodes of sexual violence,” said Ruth Okello, MSF Midwife in South Sudan.

“Some are girls under 10 years old and others are women older than 65. Even pregnant women have not been spared from these brutal attacks,” Okello further said.

The humanitarian group did not provide any information about the perpetrators of the rape but added that the survivors had been whipped, and beaten, also they were robbed of money, clothes and shoes.

"Even their ration cards to receive food distributions have been taken and destroyed by their attackers".

During the five-year civil war, UN and humanitarian groups documented rape and atrocities against civilians in the conflict areas. However, the government and the opposition groups signed the revitalized peace agreement and no attacks or violations of the ceasefire were reported in the area.

During the 10 past months, MSF treated 104 rape cases in the area said Okello pointing that she has never seen such a dramatic increase in sexual violence similar to the past week.

MSF’s operational Manager for South Sudan called to protect civilians in the areas and create the appropriate conditions to enable aid groups to reach the ravaged county of Rubkona and provide the needed humanitarian assistance.

"These horrifying attacks show that they continue to live in an extremely violent and insecure environment," said Akke Boere.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 1 December 08:14, by Mayendit

    Juba’s government must be serious about those people who report lies in the country. I don’t think South Sudanese men will do that because it has never happen in our history. Also I strongly disagree with the reporter that, about 125 were raps in one week within one county this is absolutely lies and propaganda in trying to damage the image of young nation. I can only agree if beating take place.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Will Khartoum peace agreement bring reform or maintain tyranny? 2018-12-01 05:41:01 By Duop Chak Wuol Known for operating with a vicious precision, his trademark is ruthlessness, and how he manoeuvres his political rivals is irrefutably effective. Salva Kiir, the man in (...)

US-Sudanese relations: moths to the fire 2018-11-25 11:07:23 By Muhammad Osman & Magdi el Gizouli The rapprochement between Sudan and the U.S. progresses with the pace of an anxious flirtation. Less than two years since it began in 2015, that (...)

Tribalism in South Sudan is an infectious disease 2018-11-24 19:32:31 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak Tribalism in South Sudan is a chronic and contagious infectious disease, which claim the most lives of South Sudanese people than any other causes of death. Reality shows (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.