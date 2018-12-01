353 Sudanese refugee return to West Darfur from Chad



November 30, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Refugee Commission said 353 refugees have returned to West Darfur State from Chad.

The semi-official Sudan Media Center quoted the Darfur refugee commissioner Mujeeb al-Rahman Mohamed as saying the concerned bodies have completed the official registration of the returnees.

He disclosed that a second group including 300 refugees would return to West Darfur capital, El-Geneina from Chad on 3 December.

Also, Mohamed added that North Darfur State is making arrangements to receive a group of refugees returning from Chad in December.

Last October, Sudan’s Refugee Commission said Chad is currently hosting over 300,000 Sudanese refugees pointing out that 50% of them have expressed their desire to return to the country voluntarily.

It is noteworthy that the Sudanese refugees are residing in the eastern region of the neighbouring country not far from the border with Chad.

On 31 May 2017, Sudan, Chad and the UNHCR signed two separate tripartite agreements on the voluntary return of Sudanese refugees from Chad and Chadian refugees from Sudan.

Also, the three parties in January 2018 signed an operational plan for the repatriation of 20,000 Sudanese refugees from Chad to Darfur region during this year.

UN reports say the security situation in Darfur has largely improved but stress that the lack of infrastructures and services prevent the return of refugees and displaced persons to their areas of origin.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)