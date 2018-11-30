 
 
 
Sudan’s al-Bashir renews calls for Darfur rebels to join peace efforts

President Omer al-Bashir speaks in Kosti, White Nile state on 13 November 2018 (Photo SUNA)
November 30, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Friday has reiterated the call to Darfur rebel movements to lay down their arms and join the peace process.

Speaking to a crowd in South Darfur’s town of Kas, al-Bashir welcomed those “who wish to join the peace process”, stressing that peace and development would continue without waiting for anyone.

“We call on the arms bearers to join the peace process,” he said

He vowed to launch large development projects, particularly in education and health services.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict and over 2.5 million were displaced.

The holdout groups participating in the peace process include the JEM which refused to sign the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD) in July 2011 and SLM-MM which denounced the Abuja peace agreement in February 2011.

Other groups like the Sudan Liberation Movement - Abdel Wahid (SLM-AW) have declined to join the process and rejected its outcome.

(ST)

