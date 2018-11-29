 
 
 
Uganda serves as main conduit for weapons to South Sudan: report

November 29, 2018 (JUBA) - A new report released by a London-based independent investigation group says the Ugandan government was the main conduit for weapons including military and surveillance aircraft to the South Sudanese army.

JPEG - 25.6 kb
SPLA soldier stands next to a machine gun mounted on a truck in Malakal town, on December 30, 2013 (Photo Reuters/James Akena)

Also, the Conflict Armament Research (CAR) in a report seen by Sudan Tribune says that Khartoum stopped providing ammunition to the SPLA-IO after June 2015.

In return, CAR says that the South Sudanese army and its allied non-state forces from Sudan " have acquired small arms and ammunition that at least two EU member states—and the Slovak Republic—have exported to Uganda since 2014, despite longstanding EU arms embargoes on Sudan and South Sudan".

For the European weapons, the report says Ugandan ministry of Defence in 2014 through a company registered in Seychelles imported several thousands of small arms and several million rounds of ammunition from Bulgaria, Romania and the Slovak Republic.

The report further reveals that the South Sudanese army acquired a surveillance aircraft, Diamond DA42 in July 2015 and one L-39 jet trainer/ground attack aircraft in July 2016.

Based on commercial documents and interviews with people involved in the transfer of the aircraft, CAR said a number of companies owned and operated by Israeli, Ugandan, UK, and US citizens based in Uganda acquired the aeroplanes, before one of these companies, Yamaseco transfer it to the SPLA with training and crew.

In response to the continual violations of a cessation of hostilities reached in December 2017, U.S. administration established a weapons embargo on South Sudan in February 2018.

Also, in July of this year, Washington successfully convinced the United Nations Security Council to endorse a resolution imposing an arms embargo on South Sudan until 31 May 2019.

Since then, UN and US officials have repeatedly called on the neighbouring countries particularly Uganda to observe the weapons embargo.

For the Sudanese weapons to the main armed group opposition group, the report says the SPLA-IO forces have increasingly relied on captured SPLA materiel to sustain fighting.

"Excluding two large weapon seizures that almost certainly derived from cross-border supplies from Sudan, at least 33 per cent of SPLA-IO and allied forces’ ammunition documented by CAR since May 2014 matches ammunition (with identical headstamps, lot, or batch numbers) that CAR has documented in service with SPLA forces," CAR says.

(ST)

  • 29 November 12:09, by Pakuai

    "Uganda serves as main conduit for weapons to South Sudan: report"
    If that is the case, then what about it? The US, the UK and their creepy allies in between supply weapons to *Saudi Arabia and most of the gulf Arab states, El Qada, their juus (so-called israel), ISIS/L, Jesh El Islam, Boko Haram, El Nustra, El Shabab and even our cloned so-called>>>

    repondre message

    • 29 November 12:11, by Pakuai

      SPLM/A-IO. Fellows, game is over. The owners are here.

      repondre message

      • 29 November 12:19, by Pakuai

        Uganda has helped the SPLM/A during our genuine war of independence. And Uganda is not the country that fight for South Sudan & the South Sudanese people. Uganda is considered by some criminals to be their *ally that they can often bribe with money to achieve their own evil end* To be honest with you some of our fools, Uganda is part of the ANGLO-AMERICA empire. But here in South Sudan,>>>>

        repondre message

        • 29 November 12:24, by Pakuai

          not even in the slightest fellows. Mr. Lowly informed South Sudanese fools, we are here. South Sudan is a Dinkas/Monyjiengs of the Sudan country. We have a lot of cattle here in South Sudan, than Uganda, Kenya, most of Abesh (so-called ethiopia) and even our cloned so-called arab North Sudan. But we are always projected as people who are dying of hunger>>>

          repondre message

          • 29 November 12:33, by Pakuai

            who says that our people are dying of hunger? Who really says fellows? Not even one fellows. Fellows, I am the one who will help bomb "Eastern Jerusalem" and give it to owners, the Palestinians. As l have had posted on numerous occasions, one this *SUDAN TRIBUNE website*, "one country, one two systems">>>

            repondre message

            • 29 November 12:41, by Pakuai

              There will be no white people of *Americans, English people, their evil evil juus (so-called israelis), their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), their gulf Arab states paymasters, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between. The Owners are here; the Dinkas/Monyjiengs of the Sudan are here fellows>>>

              repondre message

              • 29 November 12:50, by Pakuai

                My lowly informed South Sudanese fools, there is going to be second *holocaust* here in ’South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), our cloned so-called arab North Sudan, South Africa, Namibia, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia and other countries that we don’t want in our country & over our people>>>

                repondre message

                • 29 November 12:57, by Pakuai

                  that our country is going to be use as a go-political chess game or footfall by using our low low lives like our ’Nuers ke nyantoc, Shilluks, et al, good luck fellows. The owners are here.

                  repondre message

    • 29 November 13:04, by Midit Mitot

      Folks, when South Sudan fought with Khartoum at Hilg oil field in 2009-2010, those machines gun were not purchased and today when it turned to South Sudanese themselves, so Juba regime have rash to buy these guns through Uganda, big shame indeed,this is cowardice ideology.

      repondre message

  • 29 November 13:02, by Eastern

    Notwithstanding the mad jenge man, Pakui,

    This is a very STALE news, South Sudan is just another ever growing districts of Uganda! Museveni recruits his soldiers to be deployed in South Sudan and Somalia whose bills will be footed by the long-nosed men in the global west! Who doesn’t know Museveni bulldozes the IGAD?! Who doesn’t know the R-ARCSS is according to Museveni’s script?!...

    repondre message

    • 29 November 13:33, by jubaone

      Eastern
      M7 is simply following market dictates: the paying client gets the goods and services. Not only guns, tomatoes, matoke and onions, we get street criminals and prostitutes. The jienge is a paying client. I bet you, had NAS/PDM the U$, M7 would simply sell the guns. He doesn’t give a f**k.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



