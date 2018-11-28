SPLM-N al-Hilu extends ceasefire for one month

November 28, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu has extended a unilateral cessation of hostilities for one month.
"I, Lieutenant General. Abdalaziz Adam Alhilu, the Chairman and C-In-C of SPLM/A-N, hereby declare a unilateral one-month cessation of hostilities starting from the first day of December up to 31 December 2018."
The purpose of this ceasefire is to give a chance for the efforts to peacefully resolve the ongoing conflict in Sudan and to end the war, further said a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.
The African Union mediator Thabo Mbeki is striving to bring the government and the SPLM-N to the negotiating table in December 2018.
He counts on the efforts of the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir who vowed to reunite the two factions of the SPLM-N and convene a consultations meeting between them and the government in Juba before to resume the official negotiations in Addis Ababa.
The Sudanese army has been fighting the SPLM-N rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
US-Sudanese relations: moths to the fire 2018-11-25 11:07:23 By Muhammad Osman & Magdi el Gizouli The rapprochement between Sudan and the U.S. progresses with the pace of an anxious flirtation. Less than two years since it began in 2015, that (...)
Tribalism in South Sudan is an infectious disease 2018-11-24 19:32:31 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak Tribalism in South Sudan is a chronic and contagious infectious disease, which claim the most lives of South Sudanese people than any other causes of death. Reality shows (...)
Abyei and UNSC Resolution 2445: How much do we know? 2018-11-21 19:52:07 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol The UN Security Council (UNSC) has eventually issued the much-awaited resolution 2445 on the temporary administration and the final status of Abyei Area. This resolution (...)
MORE