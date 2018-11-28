South Sudan peace legal panel concludes deliberations on constitutional bill



November 28, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan National Constitution and Amendment Committee (NCAC) wrapped up deliberations on a Constitutional Amendment Bill to incorporate the trivialized peace agreement into the constitution.

Nonetheless, the panel which started its meeting on 5 November failed to finalize the Bill but it will resume discussions next December.

The reconstituted NCAC has 12 months to revise relevant laws and draft new legislation in accordance with the revitalised peace agreement.

During 23 days, "the Committee deliberated on all the provisions of the Agreement, reached consensus on all issues and drafted the Bill to incorporate the Agreement into the transitional Constitution," said a statement released the Joint Monitoring And Evaluation Commission (JMEC) said the NCAC in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

However, the committee decided to defer "the description of" the system of government during the pre-transitional and transition periods to the reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) to facilitate a consensus among the parties on the issue.

Once an agreement is reached, the parties will review the provisions relating to the system of governance and amend it accordingly.

The peace pact provides that "in the event of any contradictions, the provisions of this Agreement shall prevail".

Besides the Constitutional Amendment Bill, the committee will review all the laws related to the national security organs including the SPLA Act, National Security Service Act, The Police Service Act, The Prison Service Act, The Wildlife Service Act, and the Fire Brigade Service Act.

The NCAC has to bring the provisions of these laws into conformity with the peace agreement.

NCAC Chairperson, Gichira Kibara praised the efforts exerted by the committee members and announced the panel will work on the security laws.

"Members of the Committee have worked well as a team and the Committee is committed to completing its mandate within the times provided in the Agreement despite the late start of its work," he said.

