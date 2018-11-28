 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 28 November 2018

South Sudan peace legal panel concludes deliberations on constitutional bill

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

NCAC members meet in Juba on 27 Nov 2018 (Photo JMEC)
November 28, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan National Constitution and Amendment Committee (NCAC) wrapped up deliberations on a Constitutional Amendment Bill to incorporate the trivialized peace agreement into the constitution.

Nonetheless, the panel which started its meeting on 5 November failed to finalize the Bill but it will resume discussions next December.

The reconstituted NCAC has 12 months to revise relevant laws and draft new legislation in accordance with the revitalised peace agreement.

During 23 days, "the Committee deliberated on all the provisions of the Agreement, reached consensus on all issues and drafted the Bill to incorporate the Agreement into the transitional Constitution," said a statement released the Joint Monitoring And Evaluation Commission (JMEC) said the NCAC in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

However, the committee decided to defer "the description of" the system of government during the pre-transitional and transition periods to the reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) to facilitate a consensus among the parties on the issue.

Once an agreement is reached, the parties will review the provisions relating to the system of governance and amend it accordingly.

The peace pact provides that "in the event of any contradictions, the provisions of this Agreement shall prevail".

Besides the Constitutional Amendment Bill, the committee will review all the laws related to the national security organs including the SPLA Act, National Security Service Act, The Police Service Act, The Prison Service Act, The Wildlife Service Act, and the Fire Brigade Service Act.

The NCAC has to bring the provisions of these laws into conformity with the peace agreement.

NCAC Chairperson, Gichira Kibara praised the efforts exerted by the committee members and announced the panel will work on the security laws.

"Members of the Committee have worked well as a team and the Committee is committed to completing its mandate within the times provided in the Agreement despite the late start of its work," he said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


US-Sudanese relations: moths to the fire 2018-11-25 11:07:23 By Muhammad Osman & Magdi el Gizouli The rapprochement between Sudan and the U.S. progresses with the pace of an anxious flirtation. Less than two years since it began in 2015, that (...)

Tribalism in South Sudan is an infectious disease 2018-11-24 19:32:31 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak Tribalism in South Sudan is a chronic and contagious infectious disease, which claim the most lives of South Sudanese people than any other causes of death. Reality shows (...)

Abyei and UNSC Resolution 2445: How much do we know? 2018-11-21 19:52:07 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol The UN Security Council (UNSC) has eventually issued the much-awaited resolution 2445 on the temporary administration and the final status of Abyei Area. This resolution (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.