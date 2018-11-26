South Sudan’s Kiir to meet SPLM-N’s al-Hilu in next few days: official

November 26, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudan Army Chief of General Staff, Gen Gabriel Jok Riak, said President Salva Kiir Mayardit would meet with the leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-N al-Hilu) Abdel-Azziz al-Hilu in Juba during the next few days.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir arrives in Khartoum on September 3, 2013 (AFP Ashraf Shazly)

Earlier this month, South Sudanese government said it will host peace talks between the Sudanese government and all the armed groups in Sudan including Darfur movements.

Also, Juba announced a mediation to reunite the two factions of the SPLM-N and narrow the gaps between them and Khartoum in an effort to facilitate a peaceful settlement for the conflict in the Two Areas.

The semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) on Monday quoted Riak as saying his government is making huge efforts to ensure the success of President Kiir initiative to facilitate Sudan’s peace talks.

He pointed out that the recent meeting between President Kiir and the leadership of the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar has produced positive results that would push forward the peace process in the Two Areas.

Riak added that President Kiir’s initiative seeks to converge views of the parties and urge leaders of the rebel movements to return to the negotiating table, expressing gratitude to Sudan’s efforts to achieve peace in his country.

Khartoum has welcomed the initiative of President Kiir and dispatched the head of the Sudanese government negotiating team Faisal Hassan Ibrahim to brief President Kiir about a recent meeting Mbeki had organised between him and Abdel Aziz al-Hilu in Johannesburg.

The SPLM-N led by Malik Agar announced they met with Kiir and welcomed his initiative for the group’s reunification. But, the SPLM-N al-Hilu did not react to the initiative amid reports about consultations with the SPLM-N Liberation Council in the Nuba Mountains.

Also, the remaining opposition forces in Sudan including armed groups in Darfur say they have not been reached by Juba. South Sudanese officials say they work now on the SPLM-N reunification file and once they make process then they move to the second phase of the facilitation process.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the SPLM-N rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011 and a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003.

The African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) is brokering comprehensive peace talks to end the war and achieve democratic reforms. The two-track process comprises the Sudanese government and opposition forces including the armed groups in Darfur and the Two Areas.

Last Wednesday, President Kiir and the head of the AUHIP Thabo Mbeki met in Juba and agreed to coordinate their efforts and work together to achieve peace in Sudan.

