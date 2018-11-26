SPLM-IO accuses South Sudan’s Boma officials of instigating attack on humanitarian convoy



November 25, 2018 (JUBA) - SPLM-IO government in Bieh State of the Upper Nile province accused the government of the neighbouring Boma State of instigating an attack on a humanitarian convoy that resulted in the death of five people.

John Daniel Bol, information secretary for the SPLM-IO in Bieh State, said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday several members of Lou Nuer community in the state were killed during a "senseless attack in Lokurmach on the 20th. Nov. 2018 by Murle tribesmen who were instigated by the government in Boma State".

Bol added that the victims were accompanying four boats of the World Food Programme (WFP) transporting humanitarian assistance to Lokurmach community.

Earlier this month the main armed opposition group allowed humanitarian access to Pibor near the Ethiopian border from Bieh’s Akobo East County where four WFP boats carrying food aid to Lokurmach were dispatched.

The SPLM-IO official said they received reports confirming the killing of four men, and one woman while eight others are still missing.

He added that 12 people who survived the attack arrived in Akobo East County on 22nd and 23rd of November 2018 subsequently.

Bol condemned the attack of the "anti-peace elements" and called on the IGAD and the international to hold Buma State leadership accountable of the attack.

"We regret that if this is not well addressed it might jeopardise the freedom of movement and accessibility for both humanitarian and civilians sharing borders," he said.

The South Sudanese government and the SPLM-Io say they are committed to implementing the revitalized peace agreement and vowed to work closely to clear the differences at the local level.

Analysts agree on the need to launch the national reconciliation process and to dedicate special efforts to the tribal conflicts such as the dispute between the Murles and Lou Nuer.

