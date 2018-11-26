Sudan’s opposition should renounce calls to overthrow al-Bashir’s regime by force: al-Mahdi

November 25, 2018 (KHARTOUM) The leader of the National Umma Party (NUP) Sadiq al-Mahdi has set three conditions to coordinate efforts with the opposition including renouncing the call to overthrow the regime by force.

Sadiq al-Mahdi speaks to France 24 on 15 March 2018 (ST photo)

In an interview with the London-based Al-Sharq al-Awsat newspaper on Sunday, he said all opposition forces must renounce violence, give up on calls for self-determination and refrain from seeking Israel’s support.

Opposition forces are frustrated by recent calls of some armed groups for self-determination to join South Sudan. They say such slogans would weaken their influence in the border areas where live Arab tribes, and exacerbate violence.

Al-Mahdi who is the chair of the Sudan Call alliance which gather political and armed groups confirmed that he would return to Sudan on 19 December, saying his party seeks to achieve a peaceful solution for the country’s crisis.

The veteran leader and former prime minister further pointed out that any dialogue with the government on elections or the constitution would be based on the African Roadmap agreement.

After his election as head of the opposition alliance Sudan Call in March 2018, the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) filed a case against al-Mahdi accusing him of plotting against the constitution because he is leading armed groups that resort to violence.

However, al Mahdi dismissed the claim saying the Sudan Call is a political alliance formed to reach a negotiated solution with the government, pointing to the Roadmap Agreement signed between the umbrella and the government in March and August 2016.

Earlier this month, Sudan’s state security prosecutor issued an arrest warrant for al-Mahdi, as he is set to return to the country after nine months of self-imposed exile in Egypt and the United Kingdom.

(ST)