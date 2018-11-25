Sudan, Egypt agree to conduct joint border patrols



November 25, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Egypt Defence Ministers on Sunday have agreed to establish joint border protection force to combat terrorism and cross-border crimes.

On Sunday, Sudan’s Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf discussed with his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Ahmed Zaki ways to promote bilateral military and security cooperation.

In press statements following the meeting, Sudanese Army’s Chief of General Staff, Kamal Abdel-Marouf, said the two sides agreed to build strategic partnerships on military cooperation.

He added the two ministers also agreed to conduct joint military patrols on the borders as well as establishing a joint force to combat terrorism and cross-border crimes in the future.

According to Abdel-Marouf, the meeting reached understandings on strengthening security and intelligence cooperation besides deploying contacts officers in Wadi Halfa and Aswan to control any breaches on the borders.

The tumultuous relations between Sudan and Egypt experienced last December a new crisis over media attacks against al-Bashir after a visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Sudan. Also, Sudan accused Egypt and Eritrea of supporting rebel groups to attack the Kassala state on the eastern border.

However, the two countries recently developed joint security cooperation against the opposition groups from both sides.

The main differences between the two neighbours remain the dispute over the border triangle area of Halayeb and the construction of Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam that Sudan backs.

