Production of South Sudan's Thar Jath oil delayed for six months

November 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan's petroleum ministry said an oil field in South Sudan's Unity region would enter production six months later than initially planned.

Oil mining employees walk near the first well to restart production in the Thar Jath field in Unity state on 6 April 2013 (HANNAH MCNEISH/AFP/Getty Images)

On 30 June, Sudanese oil minister Azhary Abdel-Gadir said that maintenance teams would arrive at Thar Jath oil fields in early July. He furthers expected that oil production would resume in less than two months and reach its full capacity before the end of this year.

However, speaking in a workshop held in Khartoum with the participation of his South Sudanese counterpart, Abdel Gadir announced the delay of oil production in Thar Jath block 5A until May 2019.

He added that the delay was related to "the safety of the entire oil installations system starting from the production area to Bashayer oil terminals on the Red Sea".

Nonetheless, the minister did not disclose the exact reason for the delay but indicated that the rehabilitation works will resume on 25 November.

The Thar Jath oilfield, which has stopped its production after the eruption of the civil war in December 2013, is expected to pump over 45,000 barrels per day.

Speaking at the closing session of an oil conference in Juba on Friday, South Sudan’s oil minister, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth said the Thar Jath fields produce only 5,000 barrels per day due to the high rate of acid in the oil.

In order to stimulate oil wells, companies inject hot solutions of hydrochloric acid before to pomp the heavy oil crude of the Thar Jath blocks. However, the high rate of acid may induce severe corrosion attack on production tubing, downhole tools and casing.

To reduce the aggressive attack of the acid, oil workers add inhibitors to the acid solution during the acidifying process but the inhibition process in such case is complicated and requires more times.

For his part, the head of the Sudanese National Intelligence and Security Services Salah Gosh told the workshop, which gathered representatives of foreign oil companies operating in the area, that the security situation is stable in the production areas and along the roads linking the oil fields to Heglig.

Gosh and the Abdel Gadir paid a visit to the oil field in the Unity region.

(ST)

  • 25 November 10:03, by aborigin

    I don’t like anything with Salah Gosh being a stakeholder in it, as far as diplomacy might be concerned i believe alot of our oil is being stolen either by the Sudan as a token for the just concluded peace OR some big fish are paying themselves off before the official declaration of Tharjath operating in full force. The next upcoming generation will fix this.

    • 25 November 10:09, by aborigin

      We are very rich in any experience, i have high hope we were educated enough by our Late leader John Garang in dealing with fake Arabs beside our artificial intelligence we have gathered all around the world brings me more enthusiasm that it is not too late. We shall prosecute the latter if found to have indulge him/herself in these malpractices of siphoning the country’s resources for their selfi

      • 25 November 10:13, by aborigin

        Selfish gain. We know very well there is a storage facility in Khartoum for storing stolen oil from South Sudan. There will be no stone left unturned, be worry of your children’s future if any of you (thieves) can evade this it shall still awaits your kins. SOUTH SUDAN shall emerge stronger than any other African country in few years ahead. Countdown has just started, nobody shall be spared.

