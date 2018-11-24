Holdout opposition alliance chides IGAD pressure to sign peace agreement

November 23, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA) denounced threats by the IGAD to declare the non-signatory of the revitalized peace agreement as peace spoilers and regretted that the regional body continues to listen to the voice of the government only.

The IGAD Council of Ministers on 16 November instructed its Special Envoy for South Sudan Ismail Wais to reach out the non-signatories to join the peace agreement.

The executive body of the regional bloc which includes the South Sudanese government further said they would "be labelled spoilers of the peace process" if they reject this ultimatum.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday, the SSNDA - former SSOA-TC- said this threat comes after a call by the government officials during a meeting of the IGAD chiefs of staff and a statement by Vice-President James Wani Igga to declare the holdout groups as spoilers of peace by the East African bloc.

"SSNDA cannot be intimidated or threatened as peace spoilers while exercising its democratic and human rights as enshrined in the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (ACHLPR)," said the non-signatories.

"Therefore, we urge the IGAD Council of Ministers to reconsider their threat language and approach in addressing parties and stakeholders to the conflict appropriately," stressed the alliance.

The opposition alliance rejected the revitalized peace agreement saying it is a flawed peace agreement that has undermined the fundamental root cause of the crisis in South Sudan.

During the negotiations, the holdout groups accused the mediation of disregarding their demand for a genuine federal system ending power concentration in Juba.

The IGAD special envoy did not yet meet the non-signatory groups say ready to meet him.

(ST)