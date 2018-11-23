SSOA-TC changes its name to South Sudan National Democratic Alliance

November 22, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudan Opposition Alliance led by Thomas Cirilo (SSOA-TC) has changed its name to become the South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA).
- Thomas Cirillo Swaka (Photo Reuters)
Following the rejection of the revitalized peace agreement by several members of the opposition umbrella, the SSOA split into two factions one led by Gabriel Changson and the other Cirilo.
In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Thursday, the SSOA-TC spokesperson
Kwaje Lasu said the non -signatory groups decided to rename their alliance to the SSNDA.
Kwaje recalled that their faction "played a significant role in shaping the (unified SSOA) negotiation strategies and goals" during the peace revitalization process in Addis Ababa.
"Therefore, to dissociate and differentiate ourselves from the group that signed the R-ARCSS, but still maintains our name, SSOA has adopted the new name South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA) with immediate effect," he stressed.
The South Sudanese government and the IGAD said they would engage with the South Sudanese non-signatory groups to join the revitalized peace agreement.
But the SSNDA officials say they have not been officially reached by the mediation or the IGAD.
(ST)
