Sudan’s al-Bashir receives message from Kenyan president



November 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir has received a written letter from his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, pertaining to ways to enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

In a press release on Tuesday, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Yasser Khidir said the message was conveyed by President Kenyatta’s envoy who met al-Bashir on Tuesday.

He pointed out that the meeting has discussed al-Bashir’s efforts to achieve peace in South Sudan and the region.

“During the meeting, the envoy underscored the Kenyan president’s support to president al-Bashir’s efforts to enhance peace in the Central African Republic and South Sudan” read the press release

Khidir added that al-Bashir has renewed invitation to his Kenyan counterpart to visit Sudan, saying the visit would occur in the near future.

(ST)