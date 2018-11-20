Turkey vows further oil investments in Sudan

Fuat Oktay (Photo Anadolu)

November 20, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Vice-President of Turkey, Fuat Oktay, on Tuesday has pledged to increase his country’s oil and agricultural investments in Sudan.

During his meeting with the Sudanese Vice-President Bakri Hassan Salih Tuesday, Oktay said the leaders of two countries have a true will to achieve growth and development in Sudan.

“In this context, the two countries intend to activate the agreements reached as soon as possible, thus enhancing Khartoum’s position and Sudan’s status in the region” he added.

He stressed that his country would contribute positively to enabling the Sudanese to benefit from their rich oil, agricultural and animal resources.

The Turkish deputy president pointed out that Turkey has provided Sudan with its expertise in education and health areas, describing the joint military cooperation between the two countries as very distinct.

The visiting Turkish vice-president and the Sudanese Prime Minister Mutaz Musa signed the minutes of bilateral talks Fuat held with the Sudanese officials including his pledges to enhance cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, electricity, livestock, transport, aviation, health and education.

In his meeting with Mutaz, Fuat said they would open a Turkish bank in Sudan to facilitate trade between the two countries. Further, he vowed to increase the fights of Turkish Airlines to Khartoum and Port Sudan to promote tourism.

The Sudanese-Turkish relations have reached a high level, especially after President Erdogan visit to Sudan last December.

During Erdogan’s visit to Khartoum, the two sides signed 12 cooperation agreements and agreed to launch a strategic partnership covering agriculture, industry, minerals and health.

They also approved the establishment of a higher political committee headed by the two presidents, saying the committee would annually meet in Khartoum and Ankara alternately.

The two sides agreed to raise trade exchange between the two countries to $1 billion within one year to reach $10 billion in the future.

According to a report issued by the Sudanese Ministry of Investment, the volume of Turkish investments in Sudan amounted to 2 billion dollars from 2000 to 2017.

It further indicates that there are 288 Turkish investment projects in the east African country.

(ST)