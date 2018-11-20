 
 
 
SPLA-IO denies attacks on Thomas Cirilo forces in South Sudan’s Jubek

SPLM-IO deputy spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel speaks while he is surrounded by the fighters (Photo SPLM-IO)
November 19, 2018 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO denied claims they attacked the positions of the holdout National Salvation Front led by Thomas Cirilo (NAS-TC) in Jubek State pointing the clashes occurred between defectors and fighters loyal to the leader of the rebel group.

In a statement released on Monday, Lam Paul Gabriel, SPLA-IO Deputy Military Spokesperson said that Brig. Gen Peter Yugu Laku and Col. Augustino Modi together with 90% of their fighters returned to the SPLA-IO after dissatisfaction with the NAS TC. The two had defected from the SPLA-IO in August 2017.

"The SPLA IO would, therefore, like to strongly refute the accusations made by NAS TC in their press release dated 18/11/2018, that the SPLA-IO made a joint operation against its forces in Lobonok," said.

"Gen Yugu’s defection back to the SPLA-IO is a threat to NAS TC in Lobonok leading to him being targeted by NAS TC forces," he stressed.

He added the forces loyal to Cirilo sought reinforcements from Lainya to attack the splinters forces led by Gen Yugu. However, the latter intercepted the additional fighters loyal to Thomas Cirilo at the riverside; they were fought back and scattered by the SPLA IO force.

The UN peacekeeping mission and the ceasefire monitoring body report frequent clashes between the South Sudanese army and the SPLA-IO with the NAS-TC.

Aware of the situation, the IGAD Council of Minister threatened to label the non-signatories as spoilers of peace, opening the door for the imposition of targeted sanctions on its leaders who are based outside the country.

Gabriel further said they never carried out a joint attack with the South Sudanese army against NAS TC force in Lobonok or anywhere.

"NAS should take responsibility of their own mess and avoid negative propaganda against the SPLA-IO," he added.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 November 07:19, by South South

    Welcome back to IO Brig. Gen Peter Yugu Laku and Col. Augustino Modi. I am laughing at Cirillo.

    repondre message

    • 20 November 08:41, by Midit Mitot

      Cirilo need to think twice otherwise He will end up like George Athor Deng.

      repondre message

      • 20 November 10:38, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Mitot,

        You need an atom of patriotism in you to talk about South Sudan issues. South Sudan is not your village for playing. Our people need freedoms, genuine peace and a system of governance that eliminates all loop holes that can cause future wars for greed, nepotism, corruption and tribalism. Thomas Cirillo is right in standing for truth and political equality in the country.

        repondre message

        • 20 November 11:34, by South South

          jur_likang_a_ likan’g,

          Where were you all this time? I thought you joined Thomas Cirillo. Anyway, you are very right about the things you said in your comment above except I disagree with you about Cirillo’s position. Good system and freedoms are in our current peace agreement, so what is Cirillo’s problem?

          repondre message

  • 20 November 07:51, by Eastern

    Those foolish enough would think Cirilo is crying out for help. By the way, SPLA can go ahead to implement their peace in this state of abeyance of military operations. The regime is free to enlist into its ranks the jenge cattle keepers in that area. The momentum for countermeasures is gathering! The jenge love for cattle should be explored....!

    repondre message

    • 20 November 08:17, by South South

      Eastern is crying for help, Cirillo is crying for help, jubaone is crying for help. The Rhino is crying for help, who else? Maybe shit on the streets of Juba. Very, very, very sweet day.

      repondre message

  • 20 November 08:51, by Lenin Bull

    I thought the Jingoists of Equatorianism would be wise and intelligent enough to read writings on the wall. Imagine combined/joint forces of SSPDF and SPLA-IO swinging into military actions against the ragtage village gangs called NAS TC? It will be deadly and destructive to Equatorian villages and civilians in these unfortunate villages. Better be wise and intelligent Equatorians and make peace.

    repondre message

    • 20 November 09:58, by Eastern

      Lenin Bullshit,

      That exactly plays out the script! SSPDF, SPLA-IO, etc all round up to the monsterous militia outfit: the neferious SPLA. The plan to wipe out Equatoria from the face of southern Sudan (then) and South Sudan (now) is in the public domain - not a secret! Equatoria cannot be held hostage to make peace at the expense of SPLA!

      repondre message

      • 20 November 10:01, by Eastern

        ....I read somewhere in the HISTORY OF THE SUDAN, an agreement where one party was to supply lentils to the other. Equatoria CANNOT be coerced to provide women and pastureland for the jenge at the exchange for "peace".....

        SPLA has been given 2 weeks to vacate Ngomoromo in Uganda.

        repondre message

      • 20 November 10:32, by South South

        Eastern,
        No one should kill innocent people of Equatoria. These are South Sudanese citizens and they have nothing to do with rebellion of wicked man called Cirillo. We will go after him because is a rebel. Our citizens in Equatoria will get full respect from our government. Our problem is with rebels, not with our innocent people of Equatoria.

        repondre message

        • 20 November 10:42, by South South

          Eastern,

          You just make me feel sad. Citizens of Equatoria are South Sudanese and our government should protect them from any harm. This is the only reason I say peace is the best for everyone in our country. Riak said it very clearly when he came to Juba that there is going to be one army with all tribes in it, there is going to be federal system in our country, so what does Cirillo want?

          repondre message

          • 20 November 11:31, by Eastern

            South South,

            I don’t care about your belated change of heart on the Equatorian citizens...! The Equatorians have the monkeys, the forests, the hills and their ancestors to fight and fend for them...! Imbecile jenges cannot pretend to be saviours of the Equatorians...!

            repondre message

            • 20 November 11:32, by Eastern

              ....Why are MAGORITY of the Equatorians in Bidi Bidi, Palabek, Adjumani IF the jenge cares...?! The battle lines have long been drawn...!

              repondre message

              • 20 November 11:40, by South South

                Eastern,

                This is what you fail to know. You are talking about yourself as a single person from Equatoria. You can say what you want to say in internet, that’s OK with me. But, I want our government to protect every citizen in our country including innocent people from Equatoria, that’s my stand as a person, rebels, just wait until we form our government in 8 months, monkeys are not going to be.

                repondre message

  • 20 November 09:05, by Lenin Bull

    Why take the dangerous burdens of rebellion up on the shoulders of Equatorians when it was not really started by and for Equatorians? Do you know that continuing fighting in Equatoria by NAS TC will shift the focus and war theatres to Equatoria? Will that benefit your beloved kids and wives and parents? Be wise Equatorian compatriots and join us in peace preaching rather than warmongering.

    repondre message

    • 20 November 10:10, by Eastern

      Lenin Bullshit,

      The burden has been left on you to define WHO the Equatorian is.....Nobody CAN denigrate the Cirilo family, not even the jenge man who was charged with emptying the bucket latrines at Buluk and Hai Amarat! Major General PSC Peter Cirilo is a name that rings a bell! A PSC fellow...!

      repondre message

    • 20 November 10:17, by jubaone

      Lenin Bullshit
      It’s evident that jienges have made other areas battle grounds as their junk states degenerate into grazing areas or peaceful islands that have stagnated in development. Equatoria has long turned into a "human dump site" where worthless miscreants are busy looting and killing our people. Equatoria is a battle ground and shall remain so as long as jienges squat.

      repondre message

      • 20 November 11:37, by Khent

        Peace is contingent on peope actually being reasonable, conscientious and morally consistent, so I can’t blame Equatorians for not going along with an entirely farcical "peace agreement" that completely fails to address the root cause (s) of the conflict...

        repondre message

        • 20 November 11:42, by South South

          Khent,

          I fail to understand you, what is the root cause of the conflict?

          repondre message

Comment on this article



