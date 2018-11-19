Sudan’s FM begins European tour on Tuesday

November 19, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed on Tuesday would travel to France at the start of a tour that will also take him to Germany, United Kingdom and Belgium.

During his week-long visit to the four European nations, Ahmed would discuss with his counterparts ways to promote bilateral relations on the various fields as well as issues of common concern.

The Sudanese top diplomat is expected to brief his counterparts on the latest internal developments besides Sudan’s efforts to achieve regional peace and stability.

The joint discussions would cover a number of regional issues including the implementation of South Sudan’s peace agreement, Sudan’s efforts to push forward the peace process in the Central African Republic as well as its joint efforts with the neighbouring countries of Libya.

France recently drafted a resolution that took aim at a Russian-Sudanese mediation for peace in the Central African Republic, but Moscow rejected the text and called on Paris to discuss a compromise.

The French-drafted text says only the African Union has to work for a settlement of the Central African crisis, while the Russian diplomats insist that the joint mediation does not contradict the African process.

Ahmed would also meet with the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, to discuss the important developments pertaining to Sudan’s relations with the EU.

