Al-Mahdi likely would not be arrested, says Sudanese official

November 18, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese opposition leader Sadiq al-Mahdi likely will not be detained at his return to Sudan on Monday said the information minister asserting that his government would not welcome his return and arrest him at the same time.

Sadiq al-Mahdi speaks to France 24 on 15 March 2018 (ST photo)

Minister Bushara Gumma made his remarks in a talk show broadcasted by the Ashrooq TV on Sunday, after a decision an arrest warrant issued by the state security prosecutor to arrest al-Mahdi who is scheduled to return to Khartoum on Monday 19 November.

"The arrest warrant can be cancelled or frozen. Also, President Omer al-Bashir can pardon him," said Bushara before to stress that his government is willing to dialogue with the opposition forces.

Also, he pointed that the deputy head of the Umma Party, Meriam al-Mahdi returned to the country on Saturday without being "subjected to any legal accountability".

The leader of the National Umma Party said he was prepared for detention and formed a defence committee in case of his arrest.

The Sudanese government accuses al-Mahdi of working with the armed groups to overthrow the regime of President Omer al-Bashir, a charge that he denies.

Several officials in the government and the ruling National Congress Party said dismayed with the arrest warrants as observers say the government was divided over the measure.

(ST)