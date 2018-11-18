Turkey’s Vice-President to visit Khartoum on Monday

November 18, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Vice-President of Turkey Fuat Oktay on Monday would start a three-day visit to Sudan at the invitation of the Sudanese Vice-President Bakri Hassan Salih.

He would head a delegation including the Minister of Trade, Ruhsar Pekcan, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Bekir Pakdemirli besides a number of senior officials.

The two sides would discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance joint cooperation as well as the latest regional and international developments.

The Turkish-Sudanese relations have reached a high level, especially after President Erdogan visit to Sudan last December.

During Erdogan’s visit to Khartoum, the two sides signed 12 cooperation agreements and agreed to launch a strategic partnership covering agriculture, industry, minerals and health.

They also approved the establishment of a higher political committee headed by the two presidents, saying the committee would annually meet in Khartoum and Ankara alternately.

The two sides agreed to raise trade exchange between the two countries to $1 billion within one year to reach $10 billion in the future.

According to a report issued by the Sudanese Ministry of Investment, the volume of Turkish investments in Sudan amounted to 2 billion dollars from 2000 to 2017.

It further indicates that there are 288 Turkish investment projects in the east African country.

(ST)