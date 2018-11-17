 
 
 
IGAD threatens to label non-signatories as spoilers of peace

The 66th Extraordinary Session of the IGAD Council of Ministers in Addis Ababa's on 16 Nov 2018. South Sudan and Somalia peace processes are on the agenda. (Photo IGAD)

November 16, 2018 (ADDIS ABABA) - The IGAD Council of Ministers threatened to label as peace "spoilers" the opposition groups that refused to sign the revitalized agreement.

The decision was taken in a meeting held in Addis Ababa on Saturday 16 November with the participation of the IGAD foreign ministers except Kenya which was represented the foreign ministry’s political and diplomatic secretary Amb Tom Amolo.

The Council "directs the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan to reach out to the South Sudanese stakeholders and any warring groups who are not signatories to the R-ARCSS to join in its implementation; Otherwise, they shall be labelled spoilers of the peace process," says a statement released after the end of the meeting.

It is not clear if the move would be limited to exclude the holdout groups from the post-conflict reconstruction efforts or will further impose sanctions on its leaders.

The non-signatory groups concerned by the call are the National Salvation Front (NAS) of Gen. Thomas C. Swaka, People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) chaired by Hakim Dario, National Democratic Movement (NDM) led by Emanuel Aban and the United Democratic Republic Alliance (UDRA) of Gatwech K. Thich and South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) of Vakindi L. Unvu.

In a meeting held on 30 September 2018, the holdout groups elected Thomas Cirilo Sawaka as a leader of their faction of South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) and asserted they "will continue to work hard to attain a genuine, sustainable and lasting peace for the people of South Sudan and to establish the rule of law and justice in our country".

The SSOA Sawaka call for a genuine federal system in South Sudan and also say they want to limit the meddling of Sudan and Uganda in the implementation process as they are seen as allies of President Salva Kiir.

However, the holdout groups did not make public concrete proposals to add to the revitalized agreement. Only the PDM of Hakim Dario released a number of proposals to promote its initial call for a three-province federal system.

The IGAD and the international community, also, fear that the existence of rebel-held pockets in the country will obstruct the implementation of the security arrangement in the country.

Also, the absence of regional and international initiatives to bring them to sign the peace deal would encourage the government and the other signatories to carry out attacks on the rebel-held areas and lead t the continuation of violence in the country.
The meeting urged the IGAD Secretariat and the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan to ensure that all the remaining implementation mechanisms and institutions are set up as soon as possible.

It also requested the South Sudanese government to allocate more resources for the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

The opening session of the meeting was attended by representatives of the UN chief, the European Union, the IGAD Partners Forum, the Troika and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

(ST)

  • 17 November 08:35, by Eastern

    Let Museveni and Bashir go ahead and do the lebelling...!It is childish to hide behind IGAD, an already partial body in resolution of the SPLM cum-national crises. Museveni and Bashir should send their armies to South Sudan to protect their UNREGULATED SUPERMARKET. The common South Sudanese is in the PoC and the refugee camps unable to earn money..!

    • 17 November 09:04, by South South

      Eastern,
      Don’t talk like a child. You haven’t seen anything yet. IGAD will arrest them and send them to Juba unless they choose to stay with monkeys for the rest of their life. IGAD is not Kampala and Khartoum alone, it’s a regional body known by the world and nothing can go ahead in IGAD areas unless it is accepted by IGAD.

      • 17 November 09:29, by Eastern

        South South,

        The tribal regime cannot hide behind IGAD for long...Museveni will not be the president of Uganda for life nor will Al Bashir. The fallacy of achieving peace and stability through failed between July 2016 and September 2018. Dr. Machar was isolated in distant S. Africa leaving the war raging in S. Sudan...

  • 17 November 09:32, by Eastern

    Don’t spoil my appetite as I head out to Suk Libya for my popular mula kombo..!

    You now know why Kenya is not immersed head and toes in the Kampala-Juba-Khartoum tomfoolery. Be afraid..!

  • 17 November 09:39, by Joseph Canada

    They can do all the labelling they want but they won’t change the struggle for truth. We have already seen the planned agenda of the two tribes to Join hands and anihilate other minorities. And occupy land in Yei Nimule,Kaya, Kajo-Keji and other places. Try and you will see.

    • 17 November 09:47, by Games

      Joseph Canada
      The problems right now are Al-Bashir and M7. Sudan has had forces in Unity State oilfields, while M7 has forces across the all three Equatoria regions.

  • 17 November 09:42, by Games

    This is a big mistake from IGAD.. You can’t label a someone who is fighting for injustice and freedom as a negative force. Thomas Cirillo and his groups have not murdered any civilians, destroying their properties and rapping them,

  • 17 November 09:52, by Eastern

    Bulldozed by Museveni and Al Bashir,

    IGAD was forced to as UN Security Council to foot the bills of these shithole countries.

    http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article66271

