South Sudan’s Kiir opposition FDs discuss peace implementation

President Kiir shakes hands with FDs leading Gier Chuang Aluong on Thursday 15, 2018 (Photo SSPPU)
November 15, 2018 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir Mayardit and SPLM- Former Political Detainees (FDs) leading member Gier Chuang Aluong Thursday discussed the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

The FDs which is led by Pagan Amum and include prominent figures such as Mme Rebecca Garand who many people wish to see appointed as a vice-president approved the revitalized pact but many of its leading members still express concerns.

Following the meeting, Gier told reporters they discussed with President Kiir a number of issues related to the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

He further asserted that all the members of the FDs are fully supportive of the implementation of the peace agreement in order to achieve peace and stability in the country.

"Everybody is for peace. You have heard that we have ratified the agreement in Nairobi, so we are for peace and we are part of the peace agreement," he said.

Before December 2013, the group of the Former Detainees backed Riek Machar in his demands for democratic reforms in the country. However, they distanced remained opposed to the use of violence in politics.

In statements to Sudan Tribune October, Amum said despite the endorsement of the peace agreement by the group, he would not participate in its implementation, adding he will dedicate his efforts to preserve the South Sudan and exposing Sudan, Uganda and the regime in Juba.

"Kiir gave a lot of concessions to Khartoum and Kampala to guarantee his "chair" in J1. What is the cost of these concessions? and what are the negative effects of these agreements on our people and country? These agreements between Sudan and Uganda on South Sudan and between the government of Sudan and the regime in Juba are the cause of our concern," he said.

  • 16 November 09:18, by Pakuai

    "These agreements between Sudan and Uganda on South Sudan and between the government of Sudan and the regime in Juba are the cause of our concern," he said"
    These foreign puppets/stooges & traitors should just shut the f-ck up and let the South Sudanese people move on with their lives. What did Uganda get over this peace agreement?

    • 16 November 09:22, by Pakuai

      Yes North Sudan will continue to benefit from our oil resources because the traitors like Pagan Amuom, Riek Machar and other bunch of traitors want them to. These traitors and foreign puppets/stooges where honestly asked to haul their treasonous ars*ses back to South Sudan, come & join the ’national dialogue’>>>

      • 16 November 09:28, by Pakuai

        but the traitors & foreign puppets/stooges refused. If the traitors & the foreign puppets/stooges had heeded the South Sudanese called for ’national dialogue’ here inside South Sudan. Then there would not have a way other countries like North Sudan, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Kenya, Uganda, the US, the UK, their UN and other countries have a right or a chance to interfere with our internal issues

        • 16 November 09:37, by Pakuai

          But these traitors like Mr. Pagan Amuom, Riek Machar, Adwok Nyabe, Rebecca Nyandeng, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Deng Alor, Majak Agoot and other bunch of fools to be South Sudanese people leaders at all costs. Had been hijacked by foreign powers & now South Sudan is being ’chess game or football played around by foreign powers’ as their ’cold war-like’ country simply to achieve their dirty>>>

          • 16 November 09:42, by Pakuai

            Geo-political interests over our country & our people. I personally don’t get this, what do these foreign puppets, thieves & traitors really think they are to our country & our people? In 2014, the government of Tanzania urged for the SPLM/A re-unification in Arusha. To which they all agreed including Mr. Riek Machar but when they returned to Nairobi>>>

            • 16 November 09:50, by Pakuai

              they went and denied that they don’t want to have anything to do with the SPLM/A reunification. Mr. Riek Machar even started a rally at a ’five star hotel of Safari outside down town Nairobi & demanded Mr. Salva Kiir illegitimate government be overthrown by the South Sudanese people. Mr. Pagan Amuom & his gang went to Adis Ababa & sit on the negotiating table as different entity and so did>>>

              • 16 November 09:54, by Pakuai

                Mr. Riek Machar and his gang. Where the US, the UK, Norway and then so-called IGAD-plus countries drafted their own document (ARCISS) and handed it to the government of South Sudan & them to sign it by force. Which the traitors & foreign puppets/stooges of Mr. Pagan Amuom & Riek Machar signed. A document that was nothing to do with with the peace & stability of our country>>>

                • 16 November 09:59, by Pakuai

                  and our people, but a handover of our country to foreign powers----a trusteeship of our country by foreign powers in other words. Mr. Pagan Amuom went to New and declared outside the UN building that the "UN should take over our country". And this same Pagan Amuom still has some guts to lecturing others about other countries taking over our country>>>>

                  • 16 November 10:06, by Pakuai

                    South Sudanese people have taken for a ride by these foreign puppets/stooges, thieves & traitors and this is simply because of Mr. Salva Kiir weaknesses. Otherwise these foreign puppets/stooges, thieves & traitors should have some of them being on the hangman nooses or rotting in jail by now. This same Pagan Amuom was the one who negotiated giving our cloned arabs of North Sudan>>>

                    • 16 November 10:11, by Pakuai

                      US$ 27 on transit of our oil resources to international market in 2012. The current circus being played over our country & our people by foreign countries is a making of these traitors, thieves & foreign puppets/stooges. And still, they seem not have a remorse or feel sorry about what the criminals cause our country & our people, pathetic indeed>>>

