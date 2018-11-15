 
 
 
Thursday 15 November 2018

South Sudan army, SPLA-IO cancel joint attacks against holdout group

SSPDF and SPLA-IO commanders pose for a picture after a meeting in Yei town on 15 nov 2018 (Photo Lam Paul Gabriel)
November 15, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan army and the main opposition group, SPLM-IO, Thursday decided to cancel joint military operations in Yei river State against the holdout National Salvation Front (NAS) led by Thomas Cirilo Sawaka (NAS-S).

In a meeting held within the framework of the confidence-building measures between the local military commanders of the two peace partners in Kajo-Keji on 12 November, they decided to deploy joint forces to repel any attack by NAS-S and to clear several areas of rebel presence.

However, in a follow-up meeting held on 15 November, the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) and the SPLA-IO reversed their decision and decided to give a chance for the ceasefire implementation body (CTSAMM) to convince them to stop hostilities.

"The SSPDF and SPLA-IO overruled the resolution of the meeting held in Kajo Keji on 12/11/2018 in regards to the joint operations against negative forces that may come in the area," said SPLA-IO Military Spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel in a statement released after the meeting.

"The teams agreed to let CTSAMM talk to any other force in Yei River State and any other places in South Sudan to embrace peace so that civilians move and live freely in peace and harmony," he further added.

NAS is not a signatory to the revitalized peace agreement but says committed to the cessation of hostilities agreement of 21 December 2017 which they signed with the other warring parties.

Lam said they agreed that CTSAMM team would conduct workshops to the field commanders of both forces and local authorities on the security arrangements of South Sudan revitalized peace agreement.

These workshops will "equip them with knowledge of the security arrangements".

Also, the SPLA-Io will establish a military liaison office in the SSPDF bases in Kaya, Morobo and Yei to help coordinate information and activities of the two forces.

(ST)

  16 November 00:38, by Kush Natives

    I totally agree with SSDF and SPLA-IO for their reversing such plan, anything that we do affect innocent civil population in that area. So, let both forces give peace a chance. It doesn’t matter if those of NAS signed the peace or not, cease-fire belong to civilians. Again, I thank the army leadership for taking such positive thoughts.

