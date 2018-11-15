Sudanese court adjourns student trial for two weeks

November 15, 2018 (KHARTOUM) – A Sudanese court Wednesday adjourned for two weeks the trial of Asim Omer, a university student accused of killing a policeman more than two years ago.

Asim Omer with his father in the courtroom during his trial (ST file photo)

The criminal court of Khartoum North rescheduled Asim’s trial to take place on November 28 due to a sudden health problem of the defence lawyer.

The adjournment upon the request of the lawyer came after a tense atmosphere in the court when the police agents clashed with a female lawyer and relatives of the student who protested against the bad conditions and alleged torture of Asim in the detention.

Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) spokesperson Mohamed Arabi said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune that a police officer assaulted a defence lawyer Iqbal Ahmed. Also, other police officers clashed with Asim’s brothers and detained them inside the courtroom.

Asim, 23-year-old and member of the opposition SCoP was accused of killing an anti-riot policeman who died after a hit by a Molotov cocktail during the student protests in April 2016.

However, the Supreme Court last August has revoked death sentence against him and ordered to return the case to the trial court for further hearings.

Last October Asim underwent an ear surgery to repair his eardrum which has been perforated as a result of torture in prison.

Also, the opposition party released pictures showing the physical traces of violence or torture on his body.

