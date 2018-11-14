 
 
 
Wednesday 14 November 2018

South Sudan dialogue body proposes to re-establish colonial three provinces

National Dialogue Steering Coimmittee members take oath of office on May 22 2017, Freedom Hall, Juba, South Sudan (Photo SSND)
November 13, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudan National Dialogue (SSND) body has proposed to re-establish the three-province system in the country saying it was a valid administrative division.

The SSND steering committee, on 23 October 2018, endorsed a "Proposal on the Reorganization of the South Sudanese State". This document will be discussed and amended in regional meetings to be held across the country and the National Conference before to be presented to the revitalized transitional government when it is formed in 2019.

The text seeks to assess several national issues including the performances of the South Sudan ruling SPLM and severely condemn the single-party political system established after the independence.

The document keeps silent on the contested 32 states established by President Kiir in October 2015. But it points to the failure of the 10-state administrative system inherited from Sudan saying it had not worked.

Following what the text proposes to revert back to the three colonial provinces of Bahr el Ghazal, Equatoria and Upper Nile and to restore with it the same subdivision of administrative districts as they had existed before.

Accordingly, Bahr el-Ghazal will be subdivided to "seven districts as they stood before independence as ­ Aweil; Gogrial; Lakes; Eastern Lakes; Raga; Tonj; and Wau, with their colonial district capitals".

"Equatoria should revert back to its colonial districts of Juba; Kapoeta; Maridi; Tombura; Torit; Yei; and Yambio".

"Upper Nile reverts back to its districts of Akobo; Bentiu; Bor; Kodok; Malakal; Nasir; Pangak; and Renk."

The proposal underscores that there may be a need to operate some "minor adjustments" due to increased population or other reasons.

"You can call these states or regions, whatever names or titles you wish. The idea is to rethink the type of administrative reforms from here because these were the only administrative formations that South Sudanese political rivals did not contest," adds the document.

During the revitalization forum, the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) proposed to re-establish the three provinces system. But the idea was not retained by the mediation as they preferred to leave the fate of the controversial 32 states be decided during the transitional period.

The People’s Democratic Movement of Hakim Dario which, rejected the revitalized agreement, called for a federal system of governance during the transitional period, based on three autonomous regions of Upper Nile, Equatoria and Bahr el-Ghazal with their borders as they stood on 1st January 1956.

The ambitious SSND proposal provides to elect the governors of the three provinces through a universal suffrage and that the president of the republic or any authority cannot relieve them except in case of impeachment.

In the national level, the dialogue body goes to propose the rotation of the South Sudan presidency between the three provinces of Bahr el-Ghazal; Equatoria and Upper Nile.

During the peace celebration day in Juba on 31 October, President Salva Kiir called on the opposition groups to join the government-initiated process of the national dialogue.

Only, the SPLM-IO reacted to the proposition saying they formed a committee to evaluate the process and how to combine it with the reconciliation process of the revitalized peace agreement.

(ST)

  • 14 November 09:26, by deng

    Proposal is good which let others to put their ideas, not like decree, it will be disused.

    repondre message

    • 14 November 09:58, by Pakuai

      Deng,
      Mr. ’Deng Nhial’ was betrayed by Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta father, Jomo Kenyatta if you fools don’t, understand things. Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta is being *cocky about having anything over our country and our people. But we are going to occupy Kenya, part Abesh (so-called ethiopia), the whole of our cloned so-called arab North Sudan, their gulf Arab states financiers, South Africa and I am the one who>>

      repondre message

      • 14 November 10:03, by Pakuai

        will bomb *Eastern Jerusalem and give it to Arabs of Palestinians* Kill all the so-called evil juus (israelis) and some of their allies in between. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. Who says we want thew evils in our country and over our people? Who really ass? Not even one>>>>>

        repondre message

        • 14 November 10:09, by Pakuai

          Naath, first of all correct your right name. Naath in Arabic is called people, give us your real name chap. We Jaangs/Dinkas called ’Nuers ke nyantoc lawless criminals’ because ypou fools are always lawless. Your games is about the Dinkas/Jaangs even when the Dinkas/Jaangs tell to grow up because you are almost 1000 behind the Dinkas/Jaangs>>>>

          repondre message

          • 14 November 10:17, by Pakuai

            the word "naath" in Arabic "means people". To on again Mr. Naath, Shilluks/chollos, your usual allies *even called their so-called King, *reth* to mean copycat out cloned so-called *arabs of North Sudan, King*. Good luck our ’Nuers ke nyantoc & our Shilluk’ fools, the owners are back. South Sudan & North Sudan is a dinkas/Monyjiengs of the Sudan country>>>>>

            repondre message

            • 14 November 10:24, by Pakuai

              You fools think you bring the evils back into our country to come & start their busllhs*ts again where they started in 2013? Good luck that is not going happen again under the sun. Our Nuers ke Nyantoc fools’, You fools went & be used in "Saudi Arabia to by Omer Hassan Al Bashir as mercenaries" on with a promise that you are going be paid "paid with arms & munitions" to come & play games with>>>

              repondre message

              • 14 November 10:35, by Pakuai

                our country & our people. But your aimless armed rebellion has been crushed fools. Your Riek Machar. We have killed him in Juba, in 2016. *Mr. Naath (Nuers) ’ke ’nyantoc community’, and that is what you fools are. We don’t like indian here in South Sudan. Most of these Indian criminals from Nepal, India, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, so-called Abeshas (so-caled ethiopia), our cloned so-called arabs>>>

                repondre message

                • 14 November 10:43, by Pakuai

                  some of their Bantus AND some of their creepy allies in between have been playing games with our country & our people, because of some you lowly Nuers fools. But these days, we are going to settle our scores with the evils. Our ’Nuers ke Nyantoc’, if you fools have anything in ’South Africa, Kenya, South Sudan’; then remove it. We are going to bomb you fools and your masters to near extinction>>>

                  repondre message

  • 14 November 09:56, by Naath

    This is a wonderful proposal that ever has been made, particularly, the last three paragraphs as it will end the Dinkanization strategy in the country. To rotate the presidency is great things as it will restore stability and trust. Salva Kiir has been abusing his presidential power to the maximum. This has to change, South Sudanese cannot afford to move out from the slavery to another slavery.

    repondre message

  • 14 November 10:01, by Joseph Canada

    Now we are talking the inclusive South Sudan!! This is going to be a great Nation that means the best in Africa and the World.

    repondre message

  • 14 November 10:09, by Naath

    I know the Dinka gangs organizations in Juba will be annoyed by this proposal. The Dinka tribal gangs’ leader Salva Kiir is not feeling well when reading this proposal. I think he will call his terrorist organization JCE to decide on this proposal before they the response to it.

    repondre message

    • 14 November 11:52, by Kush Natives

      Naath,
      There’s nothing called annoyed, we’ll veto it. This is the referendum we were telling you in the past, if you animals keeps forgetting things. Let’s bring on. Self determination can be killed by self determination. 32 states will remain fragile, the three regional states have gone away. Whoever is dying for 32 states will table is his/her agenda, so that we veto it and life will go on.

      repondre message

  • 14 November 10:33, by Games

    Naath
    Even without three districts.. The next President after Salva Kiir is gone is not going to be a another Dinka. South Sudan is paying huge price right now because of bad leadership

    repondre message

  • 14 November 10:40, by Ranmediit

    No Ideas just follow H.E Dr Riek Machar principle and concerns after you spent a lot of money and killed, displaced entire Country and back to belows
    1.Separation from Sudan
    2.SSDF
    3.21 States
    4.federal system.
    e.t.c

    God bless us and ceased from incompetent JCE.

    repondre message

  • 14 November 11:47, by Deng II

    One of the big asshole proposal i never come across. 32 States are perfect.

    repondre message

    • 14 November 12:00, by Kush Natives

      Deng II,
      Opposition have a hope that they will change everything through revitalize peace process. They’re coming back to the country with about 500 generals high ranking luak white army thinking that they we’ll touch everything that they get on their way into consideration in the name of peace. Whether they forgot about the other things that they should think about.

      repondre message

  • 14 November 12:05, by Lenin Bull

    This is the worst proposal this body has ever made. It is the seed of disintegration and anarchy. If I were the president I would fire all the members if not the core who came up with useless escapist strategy to sneak in SPLA-IO’s initial dream of breaking away with Upper Nile because of oil there which finally they will again surrender to Sudan afterwards! Stupid! Let us put it referendum folks.

    repondre message

