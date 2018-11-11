 
 
 
Sunday 11 November 2018

South Sudan army, opposition forces held trust-building meetings in 4 states

Trust-building meeting between SSPDF and SPLA-IO commanders on 10 November 2018 (Photo SPLM-IO)
November 11, 2018 (JUBA) - SPLA-IO military commanders visited their peace partners of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) in four areas where peace is at risk to build trust and enhance its implementation process.

SPLA-IO military spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel on Sunday said that the visits took place in Bieh, Imotong, Raja, Yei River states.

The purpose of the visits, which took place on Saturday 10 November except for Raja as it was held on Friday, was to discuss peace implementation and build confidence between the local commanders from both sides.

"Freedom of movement and accessibility as directed by our two chiefs of staff but those travelling will have to carry departure order and unarmed," said Gabriel when he spoke about the outcome of a meeting held in Waat town of Bieh State.

However, he said the meeting stressed that cattle raiders and criminals should be apprehended.

The state is located in an area where the cattle raiding is a very common activity, as it borders Fangak to the west, Central Upper Nile to the north, Latjoor and Akobo to the east, and Jonglei to the south.

For the willingness visit in Kajo-Keji of Yei River State, The meeting aimed at preparing a meeting of the senior commanders from both sides to take place soon.

For the Imotong State, the meeting took place in Magwi town as the SPLA IO delegation met the SSPDF commander, commissioners of Magwi and Ayaci and the state governor.

The same for Raja State, the SPLA-IO visiting team met in Raja town with the acting governor and the state military command.

During a meeting of the CTSAMVM Technical Committee (CTC) held in Khartoum on 7 November, CTSAMVM Chair Ibrahim Abdeljellil pointed out that some areas still experience hostilities.

The meeting identified that Leer, Wau and Yei are the areas where there is a need to focus on the confidence-building process. Accordingly, the CTC in its fourth meeting decided to increase the trust—building visits with a special focus for Yei.

(ST)

  • 11 November 21:18, by Games

    Hope I will see my lost men olders brothers for 5 years, since they converted themselves to be fake Dinka for money.

    repondre message

  • 11 November 21:21, by Games

    Keep continuing with those meetings and the lost family that were separated by Dinka for money would reunify like mine

    repondre message

    • 11 November 23:33, by Kush Natives

      Games,
      You still talking negative sense on Dinka tribe! There’s a great need to refresh your memory nightmare before you commented again, we’re getting tired of retarded individual like you who keep poking a almost healed wound. Dinka will not go anywhere in South Sudan, so if that’s what always drive you knot, then better hang yourself! Let the government have peace, but not Nuer and Dinka perio

      repondre message

  • 12 November 01:52, by One people

    Those kind of DUMPSTERS people like Games & Juba one luti, plus The Rhino or The Khalp and the Eastern who have village brain, plus Games with tick & big lines on his forehead. those dumpsters & stupid people alway like to stick on something that doesn’t make any sense. So please don’t blame those people, they’re handicap people with village dump brain. Gay Thomas Cirilo his about to get>

    repondre message

    • 12 November 02:16, by One people

      locked out pretty soon, than get locked down in prison for being the most kawal and devil terrorist in the bushes of SS... We will go forward with peace, because we love peace and we will follow peace and you all need to understand that we will never look back again, and It is up to y’all if y’all want to follow peace or y’all want to stay and talk nonsense on the internet. take it or leave it

      repondre message

