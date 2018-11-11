 
 
 
Nigerian group to develop South Sudan electricity infrastructures

November 10, 2018 (JUBA) - Nigeria-based energy firm Sahara Group (SPG) and the Ministry of Energy and Dams agreed to develop infrastructures of the power sector in South Sudan.

JPEG - 52.2 kb
Kapoeta power plant. Eastern Equatoria, South Sudan. Feb 4, 2011 (ST)

South Sudan has the lowest per capita electricity consumption in Africa, 1 to 3 kWh. This situation is mainly attributed to the underdeveloped energy infrastructure in the young nation, which has been severely impacted by decades of civil wars.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the SPG said the signed a Memorandum of Understanding aims to develop the generation, transmission and distribution spaces of electricity across the country.

"We are already working with the Republic of South Sudan (RSS) to develop a dedicated crude oil processing plant to guarantee steady and adequate supplies to the power plants as and when needed," said the SPG Managing Director, Kola Adesina

Also, Juba and the Nigerian company would collaborate to develop transmission backbone infrastructure and the establishment of the grid code.

There will be further collaboration between the two parties on the Environmental Impact Study, Load Evacuation Study and overall project development.

In April 2018, South Sudan installed equipment at a 100MW power plant in Juba.

Dhieu Mathok Diing Wol Minister of Energy and Dams, at the time, stated that the power plant in Juba would cover over 21% of the country’s 500MW needs in electricity.

In October 2017, Juba and Kampala signed an agreement to supply power to South Sudan’s border towns of Kaya and Nimule.

(ST)

  • 11 November 11:13, by South South

    Good news for our country. Everything is moving on the right direction in our country. Let jubaone, Eastern and Rhino start licking their wounds. Thomas Cirillo is this shit or Dario is that shit will not stop our country from moving. Majority of our people want peace and development. Take your internet campaign for war to the monkeys and shut up there.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



