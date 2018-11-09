 
 
 
Friday 9 November 2018

Security service confirms hand over of Sudanese activist from Egypt

November 8, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) said that a political activist who went missing in Cairo last month is now under arrest in Khartoum, confirming his handover by the Egyptian security forces.

JPEG - 28.9 kb
Mohamed Hassan Boshi

On October 12, Mohamed Hassan Boshi, who is a member of the Arab Baath Socialist Party, went missing from his residence in Cairo. At the time activists claimed he had been arrested by the Egyptian security service and handed him over to the Sudanese authorities but the latter kept silent.

The NISS in a short statement on Thursday confirmed the filling of a complaint with the State Security Prosecution against Boshi accusing him of espionage, provoking waging war against the state, false accusations, incitement of hatred against communities,"

Some of these charges are punished by the death penalty.

After several years of suspicions and accusations of support to opposition groups after the demise of the Islamist President Mohamed Morsi, the security services in Egypt and Sudan cooperate closely to silence opponents and activists.

Last July, Cairo barred the head of the National Umma Party Sadiq al-Mahadi from entering the country.

Also, in September, a Sudanese activist residing in Cairo Dahia Sarir Tutu was summoned by the Egyptian security service and warned him he would be handed over to Khartoum if he does not refrain from writing against the Sudanese government in the social media.

(ST)

  • 9 November 10:10, by Lenin Bull

    Sudan should hand over this mad man called David De Chan who is always writing garbash inciting tribal hatred between Nuer and Dinka and inciting violence in South Sudan. He is utterly mad and stupid.

    repondre message

