 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 9 November 2018

South Sudanese army, SPLA-IO discuss ceasefire implementation in Yei

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Lam Paul Gabriel SPLA-IO Spokesperson (2R) pose with some participant at the end of a meeting at the SSPDF headquarters in Yei on 8 November 2018 (Photo SPLA-IO)
November 8, 2018 (JUBA) - A delegation South Sudan main armed opposition group, SPLA-IO, in Yei River State held a ’fruitful meeting’ with the South Sudanese army (SSPDF) in Yei town to consolidate the ceasefire implementation in the troubled area.

On Wednesday the head of the ceasefire monitoring body CTSAMVM Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Abduljelill condemned the continued sporadic clashes between uncontrolled elements from both sides in Yei and Wau.

Also, he said high ranking military general from the SSPDF and SPLA-IO and were in Yei on 1st of November with CTSAMVM observers to instruct local commanders to commit themselves to the permanent ceasefire.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Lam Paul Gabriel SPLA IO Deputy Military Spokesperson said the visit took place on Thursday 8 November in accordance to the directives of the Chiefs of staff of the SPLA-IO and SSPDF to ease the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Gabriel added the two parties held a meeting at the SSPDF headquarters in Yei to discuss the implementation of the ceasefire and to ensure free movement of people and good as well as the humanitarian access.

"The meeting was so fruitful and promising towards the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement," he said before to add that roads from Yei to Lainya, Lasu and Kaya will be opened to civilians to move freely.

However, the peace partners agreed to put posts along the roads in order to prevent attacks from the forces of the National Salvation Front led by Thomas Cirilo (NAS-TC) which did not join the revitalized peace agreement.

"The SPLA-IO leadership applauds both teams for the breakthrough during this meeting and asks them to continue with this interaction informally so that final peace can be attained. Peace," he stressed.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 November 10:01, by Lenin Bull

    Good move fellow country men in SPLA-IO and SSPDF. This is good for our kids, women, traders, farmers, and development partners. Peace is good and precious to all of us. NAS-Cirilo should be peacefully persuaded to see logic and join the peace bandwagon in the country for our sake all.

    repondre message

  • 9 November 10:05, by Lenin Bull

    We South Sudanese people non-combatant want total peace in South Sudan in all corners of the country. It is only children of satan that relish in blood shed but true children of God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob love peace and development.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


U.S. Move Ignores Sudan’s Abuses Against its Own People 2018-11-09 06:56:11 U.S. Considers Lifting Sudan’s ‘Terror State’ Designation By Jehanne Henry With all eyes on mid-term elections in the United States, almost no one noticed that on the same day the US State (...)

Juba City Council: Where does it fall between the State and National Government? 2018-11-06 23:22:47 Adv. Beny Gideon Mabor This serves as an advisory opinion to urgently clear the dilemma on the status of Juba city and its supposedly management and administration. For far too long, I have (...)

Darfur Camps: The Murderer Visiting the Grave of the Slain Victims 2018-11-06 23:17:29 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The people of Sudan say in their popular parables that the killer kills the victim and walks in his funeral! The same seems to be applying to the recent visit of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.