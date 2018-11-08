 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 8 November 2018

Sudan welcomes deal with U.S. over its removal from terror list

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 8, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan has welcomed on Thursday the agreement reached Tuesday with the U.S. administration over the lift of its names from the list of state sponsors of terrorism with the launch of the “Phase II” framework for the normalization of bilateral relations.

The State Department on Wednesday announced that the two countries agreed on a six-point plan that if Sudan implements successfully would lead to "initiate the process of rescinding Sudan’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism".

"Sudan welcomes the launching of Phase II of the strategic dialogue between the two sides. It which was designed to expand bilateral cooperation and achieve further progress in a number of areas of common interest, especially after the success of the First Phase, which culminated in the lifting of economic sanctions on Sudan," said the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Thursday.

Sudan, also, welcomes the United States’ willingness to cancelling the designation of Sudan as a State Sponsor of Terrorism and to enhance relations and cooperation between the two countries, added the statement

Khartoum "confirms its readiness and willingness to engage in Phase II," he concluded.

The State Department the agreed six areas "include expanding counterterrorism cooperation, enhancing human rights protections and practices, including freedoms of religion and press, improving humanitarian access, ceasing internal hostilities and creating a more conducive environment for progress in Sudan’s peace process, taking steps to address certain outstanding terrorism-related claims, and adhering to UN Security Council resolutions related to North Korea".

U.S. officials emphasize that the implementation of the internal reforms such as human rights, freedoms, and the unilateral cessation of hostilities are crucial for the removal process.

The U. .administration is required by law to conduct a six-month review of whether a country deserves to be on the state sponsors of terrorism list. However, neither the State Department nor the Sudanese foreign ministry mentioned a term for the final decision.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Juba City Council: Where does it fall between the State and National Government? 2018-11-06 23:22:47 Adv. Beny Gideon Mabor This serves as an advisory opinion to urgently clear the dilemma on the status of Juba city and its supposedly management and administration. For far too long, I have (...)

Darfur Camps: The Murderer Visiting the Grave of the Slain Victims 2018-11-06 23:17:29 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The people of Sudan say in their popular parables that the killer kills the victim and walks in his funeral! The same seems to be applying to the recent visit of the (...)

To the Leaders of the SPLM: Unity is Calling! 2018-11-01 23:18:35 Elwathig Kameir The Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A) split on August 28, 1991, following the declaration of Riek Machar and Lam Akol of their "theoretical" coup against the SPLM (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.