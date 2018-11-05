 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 5 November 2018

Juba to host peace talks between Khartoum and all Sudanese armed groups: adviser

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Tut Gatluak (C) speaks to reporters in Juba (file photo)
November 5, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government will host peace talks between the Sudanese government and all the armed groups in Sudan including Darfur movement, announced the presidency in Juba.

Last week, Juba announced a mediation to reunite the two factions of the Sudan Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) and narrow the gaps between them and Khartoum in an effort to facilitate a peaceful settlement for the conflict in the Two Areas which border South Sudan.

But on Monday Presidential Adviser Tut Kew Gatluak announced that all the armed opposition groups in Darfur are also invited to Juba for discussions with the Sudanese government in a bid to reach a comprehensive peace agreement in Sudan.

"President Kiir has invited all the Sudanese armed opposition groups, whether in Darfur or in the two states of the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states, to participate in the (peace) talks in Juba," he told reporters on Monday.

Gatluak who chaired his government delegation for the Khartoum peace talks further stated that all the Sudanese groups welcomed the mediation of President Kiir between them and the Sudanese government.

"Next week, the Sudanese government delegation and the opposition negotiating teams will gather in Juba in order to begin peace talks," he added.

President Omer al-Bashir, in the past, refused a proposal Kiir had made to mediate between the government and the rebels in the Two Areas. However, the relationship between men has been strengthened during the three months of talks between the South Sudanese warring parties.

The Juba process for peace in Sudan will tackle all the outstanding issues in the African Union-brokered process to end the conflict in the Two Areas.

The same for the armed groups Darfur which had failed to conclude a humanitarian ceasefire agreement in Addis Ababa before to move for the political talks in Doha.

SPLM-N AGAR WELCOMES

The SPLM-N Agar welcomed the inclusion of Darfur groups in the Juba process and praised once again the initiative of President Salva Kiir to bring to Juba the SPLM-N factions and the Sudanese government to discuss peace in Sudan.

"The initiative of President Salva Kiir will support the efforts of the African Union and the international community and will pave the way for a comprehensive solution to the whole Sudanese issue," Yasir Arman told Sudan Tribune from Juba.

Arman stressed that the South Sudanese mediation between the Sudanese parties is a good opportunity in light of regional changes, including the peace agreement in South Sudan.

"This initiative supports the conclusion of a comprehensive and lasting solution between the Sudanese parties and it should include all the factions of the Sudanese opposition," said Arman.

The presence of the armed groups from South Kordofan and Blue Nile states and Darfur region along the border area between the two countries and inside South Sudan caused many problems between Juba and Khartoum in the past.

In a speech before the United Nations General Assembly on 28 September 2018, the South Sudanese First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai called on Khartoum to negotiate a peaceful settlement of its conflicts in Darfur and the Two Areas, saying these conflicts affect stability in South Sudan and the whole region.

The 2015 peace agreement between Juba and the armed opposition groups included an article providing to disarmed, demobilized and repatriated the Sudanese armed groups present in the country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 November 23:51, by lino

    It is a right way forward !!! Also, Ngok people in Abyei need both Khartoum and Juba to sit down, endorse and recognize their October , 2013 Referendum !!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


To the Leaders of the SPLM: Unity is Calling! 2018-11-01 23:18:35 Elwathig Kameir The Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A) split on August 28, 1991, following the declaration of Riek Machar and Lam Akol of their "theoretical" coup against the SPLM (...)

Re: Does Citizenship Shape Identity: A Third Culture 2018-11-01 01:17:24 by Elwathig Kameir My response to Raeiya's article: "Does Citizenship Shape Identity: A Third Culture"! Congrats. This is really an excellent piece, expressive and reflective of how 2nd (...)

Does Citizenship Shape Identity: A Third Culture 2018-11-01 01:12:38 by Rawiya Kameir When I was a child, my mother liked telling people that I’d learned French in a month flat. It was true: My family had moved to a Francophone country, and a few weeks of playing (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.