 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 4 November 2018

Sudanese official denies mediating for Sudan-Eritrea’s reconciliation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese President al-Bashir welcomes President Afwerki in Port Sudan on 25 Nov 2013 (Photo SUNA)
November 3, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Presidential Assistant Musa Mohamed Ahmed denied talks with Eritrean officials to bridge the gap between the two countries and to ease tensions between the two countries.

Musa who is also the head of the eastern Sudan Beja Congress Party stressed that the government had not entrusted him with negotiating the matter with the Eritrean authorities. But he confirmed he effectively travelled to Eritrea to spend his annual holidays with his family.

He further said such news reports may be expressing "many wishes and hopes that the relationship between Sudan and Eritrea would return to its previous stage of exchange of benefits and interests".

In January 2018, Sudan accused Eritrea of supporting rebel groups and closed the border after the deployment of thousands of troops. Four months later, Asmara accused Sudan, Ethiopia and Qatar of supporting armed opposition groups to overthrow President Isaias Afewerki’s government.

But in July, Ethiopia and Eritrea reconciled and normalized relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Musa who had been backed by Eritrea before to sign a peace agreement with Khartoum in October 2006 pointed out he sought to ease the tensions between the two countries since the beginning of the dispute.

"We were seeking to normalize the relationship and our efforts will not stop, if the government charged me with this task, I will certainly not reject it," he said without explaining why he failed.

The press reports indicated that Presidential Assistant Faisal Hassan Ibrahim was the official tasked with the Eritrean file. Further, it said that President Omer al-Bashir would meet Eritrean President Afewerki after a visit that Faisal would pay to Asmara.

Last September the IGAD Council of Minister said it would discuss the normalization of relations between Djibouti and Eritrea; and between Eritrea and Sudan. However, the east African bloc did not make any mention to the matter in it its statement after the meeting of 12 September.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


To the Leaders of the SPLM: Unity is Calling! 2018-11-01 23:18:35 Elwathig Kameir The Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A) split on August 28, 1991, following the declaration of Riek Machar and Lam Akol of their "theoretical" coup against the SPLM (...)

Re: Does Citizenship Shape Identity: A Third Culture 2018-11-01 01:17:24 by Elwathig Kameir My response to Raeiya's article: "Does Citizenship Shape Identity: A Third Culture"! Congrats. This is really an excellent piece, expressive and reflective of how 2nd (...)

Does Citizenship Shape Identity: A Third Culture 2018-11-01 01:12:38 by Rawiya Kameir When I was a child, my mother liked telling people that I’d learned French in a month flat. It was true: My family had moved to a Francophone country, and a few weeks of playing (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.