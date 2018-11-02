 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 2 November 2018

South Sudanese authorities release SPLM-IO’s James Dak

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 2, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese authorities Friday handed over SPLM-IO leader’s spokesperson James Gatdet Dak and South African military expert William Endley to the Red Cross after their release in line with the presidential pardon on Wednesday.

JPEG - 14.9 kb
SPLM-IO leader’s spokesperson James Dak when he released from jail on 2 Nov 2018 (Reuters Photo)

Dak and Endley had to be released on Thursday but the matter was delayed to Friday because President Salva Kiir declared Thursday a public holiday.

The two were released from the Juba Central Prison and handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) officials in the South Sudanese capital.

The National Prison Service spokesperson Anthony Oliver Legge told reporters that Endley would be deported to his country South Africa, as instructed by the president.

Following his release, Dak said he was happy for his freedom and thanked President Salva Kiir for the pardon.

“I want to express my happiness that I am free again after two years in detention and prison. Incidentally, I think this is the same day I was arrested in Nairobi on November the 2nd 2016, and today is the 2nd of November 2018," said JamesDak.

“I want to thank his Excellency the President General Salva Kiir Mayardit for ordering my release. I am happy because this will enable me to reunite with my family members and friends after a long period of time,” he added.

When asked about his projects, Dak repeated that he wants to be with his family for the time being and he would return to Juba when the time is approaching for the formation of the new government of national unity.

It was reported he would travel to Khartoum.

The former prisoners had been sentenced to death On 12 and 23 February 2018 respectively.

Amnesty International in a statement on Thursday urged the Kenyan government to investigate the arrest of James Dak and his deportation to Juba.

Kenyan authorities keep silent over what happened to Dak and refuse to comment on the case.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 2 November 23:57, by Pakuai

    Mr. Gadet Dak,
    I hope you have learned your lesson, but the worst part is, your boss Mr. Riek Machar and other big fish like Mr. Salva Kiir, Pagan Amuom, Kuol Manyang, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nyabe, Thomas Cirillo, Lam Akol and others are going to get out of this mess they had helped cause our country & our people scot free trust me----they are considered South Sudan’s threaten species it seem>>>

    repondre message

    • 3 November 00:03, by Pakuai

      Your boss Mr. Riek Machar, and other foreign puppets like Mr. Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nyabe and others are now scared to hell of their own shadows to venture back to South Sudan without the protection of the UN & their so-called ’regional protection force (RPF) to which l doubt, any South Sudanese with a right mind would ever again dare to flood our country with foreign forces>>>

      repondre message

      • 3 November 00:11, by Pakuai

        Everybody has now seen the ugly part of the UN, UNIMISS & the NGOs business in our country. But as always, our foolish doctors of philosophy (PhDs) see the UN, UNIMISS, NGOs & foreign forces as their ’only tickets to enthrone them into power in our country’. The unbridled lust for power by our fools like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol,Adwok Nyabe & the likes of Mr. Majak Agoot, Pagan Amuom and others>>

        repondre message

        • 3 November 00:16, by Pakuai

          of late, to be South Sudanese people’s leaders at all costs has caused a lot of anger and a considerable amount of division among the South Sudanese people. And these foreign puppets are not helping the matters. They are just continuing to be ignoring the South Sudanese people. For those South Sudanese who are going to be enraged about my usual long posts, bear with me please. Mr. Salva Kiir>>>

          repondre message

          • 3 November 00:32, by Pakuai

            and others after the 15/12/2013 foiled coup attempt asked Mr. Riek Machar, Taban Deng Gai, Alfred Lado Gore and others to abandoned their aimless armed rebellion and return to Juba. They refused and thought they would come back and take Juba by force. And this is fallacy is always cemented by our Riek Machar idiots that it was Uganda that prevented them from Capturing Juba>>>

            repondre message

            • 3 November 00:37, by Pakuai

              on the night of the 15/12/2013 and the following day, the 16/12/2013. Ugandan troops were not in the two army barracks in Juba. But they were chased out of Juba. Yes, Ugandan troops were eventually asked for help by Mr. Salva Kiir since Uganda has a military agreement with South Sudan. And Mr. Riek Machar himself was the one who signed that deal when was South Sudan’s vice president>>>>

              repondre message

              • 3 November 00:44, by Pakuai

                before his usual reckless lust got advantage of him on the 15/12/2013. Guys like Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nyabe, Madut Biar, Rebecca Nyandeng, Mr. Gatluak were asked by the US, the UK, their UN & others to be released into Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta hands for save protection after Mr. Riek Machar and his allies were making a lot of noses in Adis Ababa that they must be released to join>>>

                repondre message

                • 3 November 00:49, by Pakuai

                  the negotiations id Adis ababa. And Mr. Salva Kiir and his henchmen succumbed to pressure from foreign powers and released them to Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta for save protection. The US, the UK, Norway, their UN, their NGOs & then so-called IGAD-plus the countries of South Africa, Rwanda, Chad, Nigeria and Algeria>>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 3 November 00:55, by Pakuai

                    http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article56093
                    in the hotels & bars of Adis Ababa and tossed it into the government of South Sudan and their Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, church leaders and civil society group to sign it by force without even reading the damned document. Mr. Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom and other bunch of illiterate signed the damned document>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 3 November 01:00, by Pakuai

                      but Mr. Salva Kiir government delegation refused to sign the document because the whole piece of trash was not in the interest of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people. But the hand over of our country to foreign interest groups of the US, the UK, Norway, the AU, IGAD, the UN and the NGOs. The government of Mr. Salva Kiir later came and signed the damned document with loads of "reservations">>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 3 November 01:07, by Pakuai

                        one week later in front of South Sudanese people in Juba. To which I personally applaud Mr. Salva Kiir, Michael Makuei Lueth, Nhial Deng Nhial and others for their job well did. Mr. Michael Makuei Lueth and Nhial Deng Nhial are trained lawyers anyway. And they know the ’fine print of the laws’. The whole of last year to this year, Mr. Salva Kiir & the South Sudanese people have been our foreign>>

                        repondre message

                        • 3 November 01:13, by Pakuai

                          puppets/stooges being held hostage by their foreign masters from the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs and some of their allies in between in Nairobi, Adis Ababa, South Africa and Khartoum as their bargaining chips to crawl their evil selves BACK into our country and our people so that the evils would come & start it AGAIN where THEY left it in 2013. Good luck to the US, the UK, their UN, their>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 3 November 01:20, by Pakuai

                            sleazy NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf arab states paymasters & some of their creepy allies in between. The evils have step on the wrong people feet----the Dinkas/Monyjiengs of the Sudan. The evil love affair with our country & our people has gone too far and it must be stopped>>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 3 November 01:25, by Pakuai

                              South Sudan is not for sale and South Sudanese people are parts of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire, never has and will never be. We keep informing our lowly informed fools that the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their cloned arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states paymasters, Abeshas (so-called ethiopia) & Bantus in Kenya, Al Qada, ISIS/L>>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 3 November 01:32, by Pakuai

                                Al Nustra, Jesh Islam, Boko Haram, Al Shabab and Muslim brotherhood and our so-called SPLA-IO have an alliance. And the evils have been the ones playing games with our country & our people all along. And our country and our people are the ones these evils projected their evil lenses into 24/7 and this is precisely because of our resources, lands, our Nile waters and of course to use our country>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 3 November 01:37, by Pakuai

                                  and our people as their Geo-political chase game to fight China present by proxy. Fellows, we have informed the evils, that we are going to bomb the evils to near extinction out of our country & over our people once and for all. My Lowly informed South Sudanese fools. The evil juus (so-called israelis) think that their damned NEW WORLD ORDER UN government would span from Jerusalem>>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 3 November 01:46, by Pakuai

                                    to Tigris Rivers, Eupharate Rivers and right up to our Nilotic valleys & our Nilotic plains. Our lowly informed South Sudanese. War is here. We are going occupy Kenya, kill all the white criminals in Central Kenya, we are going to take back our Gambella region by force, all of our lands from our cloned arab of North Sudan and bomb the evils including Djibouti into red sea before we bomb their>>>

                                    repondre message

                                    • 3 November 01:55, by Pakuai

                                      evil Saudi Arabia & Yemen. Fellows, there are some evils who just love other people & their countries even when you don’t love them back. Fellows, I would repeat again, the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their gulf Arab states, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, and some of their creepy allies in our country have step on the wrong people>>>>

                                      repondre message

                                      • 3 November 02:00, by Pakuai

                                        I will repeat again. There is no way we allow these vermins into our country again, never ever again. The evils can go and spend their dirty money Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Syria or Gaza, Kenya, Abesh (so-called ethiopia). My lowly informed South Sudanese fools. Let any fool bring the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis) vernmins, their UN, their cloned>>>

                                        repondre message

                                        • 3 November 02:28, by Pakuai

                                          arabs of North Sudan and some of their creepy allies in between into our country if they damned can again. Fellows, our country has been targeted by the *greatest evils on earth*. And these monsters think, that they can get away with it. Good luck. South Sudan would be worst off than Somalia if our fools bring these monsters into our country and onto our people>>>>

                                          repondre message

                                          • 3 November 02:39, by Pakuai

                                            Fellows, we have a lot of cattle than Uganda, Kenya, Much of the so-called ethiopia combined but the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israleis), their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their sleazy allies in between often tell lies after lies that our people are dying of hunger and suffering. Who is keeping the lazy Nuers in these filth compounds in their own Leer>>

                                            repondre message

                                            • 3 November 02:44, by Pakuai

                                              Mayendit, Malakal, Akoba and other areas? No one. Some of our fools just stay in these filthy UN compounds. And they hope that they would be resettled in the US-----Patthetic people indeed. But be very very careful fools. There will be no way under the sun we will allow an evil juus (so-called israelis), white American, English person, their cloned so-called arab North Sudan, their gulf Arab evils

                                              repondre message

                                              • 3 November 02:50, by Pakuai

                                                their Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) and some of their Bantus into our country, never ever under the sun. Our people have been taken as foolish people like American Indians, Canadians, Australian Aborigines and other poor indigenous people around the world and ’our foolish Nuers ke nyantoc’ believe in fantasies and their foolish Riek Machar fools and some of their other fools have let our country>

                                                repondre message

                                                • 3 November 02:58, by Pakuai

                                                  and our people being played over all the times by the greatest evils on earth. Our Nuers ’ke nyantoc fools’ there will never ever be a way under the sun we will live side by side with the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis) attack dogs, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab and some of their creep allies in between once and for all,>>>

                                                  repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


To the Leaders of the SPLM: Unity is Calling! 2018-11-01 23:18:35 Elwathig Kameir The Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A) split on August 28, 1991, following the declaration of Riek Machar and Lam Akol of their "theoretical" coup against the SPLM (...)

Re: Does Citizenship Shape Identity: A Third Culture 2018-11-01 01:17:24 by Elwathig Kameir My response to Raeiya's article: "Does Citizenship Shape Identity: A Third Culture"! Congrats. This is really an excellent piece, expressive and reflective of how 2nd (...)

Does Citizenship Shape Identity: A Third Culture 2018-11-01 01:12:38 by Rawiya Kameir When I was a child, my mother liked telling people that I’d learned French in a month flat. It was true: My family had moved to a Francophone country, and a few weeks of playing (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.