South Sudanese authorities release SPLM-IO’s James Dak

November 2, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese authorities Friday handed over SPLM-IO leader’s spokesperson James Gatdet Dak and South African military expert William Endley to the Red Cross after their release in line with the presidential pardon on Wednesday.

SPLM-IO leader’s spokesperson James Dak when he released from jail on 2 Nov 2018 (Reuters Photo)

Dak and Endley had to be released on Thursday but the matter was delayed to Friday because President Salva Kiir declared Thursday a public holiday.

The two were released from the Juba Central Prison and handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) officials in the South Sudanese capital.

The National Prison Service spokesperson Anthony Oliver Legge told reporters that Endley would be deported to his country South Africa, as instructed by the president.

Following his release, Dak said he was happy for his freedom and thanked President Salva Kiir for the pardon.

“I want to express my happiness that I am free again after two years in detention and prison. Incidentally, I think this is the same day I was arrested in Nairobi on November the 2nd 2016, and today is the 2nd of November 2018," said JamesDak.

“I want to thank his Excellency the President General Salva Kiir Mayardit for ordering my release. I am happy because this will enable me to reunite with my family members and friends after a long period of time,” he added.

When asked about his projects, Dak repeated that he wants to be with his family for the time being and he would return to Juba when the time is approaching for the formation of the new government of national unity.

It was reported he would travel to Khartoum.

The former prisoners had been sentenced to death On 12 and 23 February 2018 respectively.

Amnesty International in a statement on Thursday urged the Kenyan government to investigate the arrest of James Dak and his deportation to Juba.

Kenyan authorities keep silent over what happened to Dak and refuse to comment on the case.

(ST)