South Sudanese leader orders release of SPLM-IO’s James Dak

James Dak (C) with his boss Riek Machar (R) and current FVP Taban Deng Gai in Addis Ababa during the peace talks in 2014 (Dak's Facebook page)
October 31, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Wednesday ordered the release of James Gatdet Dak the spokesperson of SPLM-IO leader.

Kiir announced his decision during the celebration of the peace agreed attended by the regional leaders and in presence of opposition leaders including Riek Machar.

Dak was deported by the Kenyan authorities to Juba on 3 November 2016 because he praised a UN report blaming a Kenyan general who was the UNMISS former force commander for his failure to protect civilians in Juba during the bloody clashes of July 2016.

President Kiir said that James was condemned by a special court but he ordered today to free him from jail.

On 12 February 2018, a special court in Juba sentenced James to death by hanging, but his lawyers described the verdict as a political decision.

The South Sudanese leader also ordered the release of a second South African mercenary and ordered to expel him immediately.

He also reiterated his commitment to fully implement the peace agreement and called on the South Sudanese opposition leaders to remain in the country and to contribute to the peace implementation from now onward.

(ST)

